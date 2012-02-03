CHS team wins Academic Super Bowl

The Chesterton High School Academic Super Bowl team earned first-place overall honors in the sixth annual Academic Super Bowl Invitational competition, held at Purdue University North Central this past Wednesday. This is the fourth time that the Chesterton team took first place overall.

Eight of the nine Porter County High Schools participated in the Academic Super Bowl. The team representing Morgan Township High School placed second overall and Portage High School took third.

More than 200 people, including students, coaches and spectators took part in the event. The competition theme was "Colonial and Revolutionary America" with students competing in six subject areas - English, science, fine arts, social studies, math and interdisciplinary.

The Porter County winners in each round were: English-Chesterton (3), Washington Township (2), and Morgan Township (1); Science-Morgan Township (3), Wheeler (2), Chesterton (1); Fine Arts-Chesterton (3), Valparaiso (2), Kouts (1); Social Studies-Chesterton (3), Morgan Township (2), Valparaiso (1); Math-Washington Township (3), Portage (2); Chesterton (1); Interdisciplinary-Kouts (3); Morgan Township (2); Chesterton (1).