CHS summer school first session starts Tuesday

Chesterton High School Summer School Session 1 is scheduled June 8-30 with no classes on Fridays, June 18 and 25. Session 2 is scheduled July 6-29 with no classes on Fridays, July 9, 16 and 23. Classes begin at 7:30 a.m. and dismiss at 12:55 p.m.

There is no bus transportation available for Chesterton High School students.

Jumpstart Summer school for all Duneland elementary/intermediate and middle school students will begin Monday, July 26 and conclude on Friday, August 13 with no class on July 30. Elementary/Intermediate summer session for students currently in grades Kindergarten through grade 5 and middle school session for students currently in grades 6-7 will be held at Chesterton Middle School. The school day will begin at 7:45 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m.

Limited bus transportation is available for these students. The Tribune will print the bus schedule in early July.