CHS summer school first session starts Tuesday

Chesterton High School Summer School Session 1 is scheduled June 8-30 with
no classes on Fridays, June 18 and 25. Session 2 is scheduled July 6-29 with
no classes on Fridays, July 9, 16 and 23. Classes begin at 7:30 a.m. and
dismiss at 12:55 p.m.
There is no bus transportation available for Chesterton High School
students.
Jumpstart Summer school for all Duneland elementary/intermediate and middle
school students will begin Monday, July 26 and conclude on Friday, August 13
with no class on July 30. Elementary/Intermediate summer session for
students currently in grades Kindergarten through grade 5 and middle school
session for students currently in grades 6-7 will be held at Chesterton
Middle School. The school day will begin at 7:45 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m.
Limited bus transportation is available for these students. The Tribune will
print the bus schedule in early July.