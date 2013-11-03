CHS student named State Student Journalist of the Year

Chesterton High School Sandscript features editor senior Micheala
Sosby has been named the Indiana High School Press Association's (IHSPA)
State Student Journalist of the Year at the IHSPA's First Amendment
Symposium at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
Topping very-qualified peers from Bloomington South, Crown Point, Floyd
Central, Lawrence Central, and Portage high schools, Sosby was honored with
a plaque and a $500.00 scholarship by IHSPA director Diana Hadley. As the
state’s leading high school journalist, she now moves on to national
Journalism Education Association (JEA)/National Scholastic Press Association
(NSPA) competition.
Sosby, a member of Quill and Scroll (IHSHSJ), has been a staffer of the
Sandscript her entire high school career, also serving as a reporter, news
editor, and editor-in-chief. For the competition, she assembled a portfolio
representing her body of high school journalistic work, and not only did its
comprehensive excellence win her IHSPA honors, but also a $1500.00
scholarship presented by Karen Braeckel of the Hoosier State Press
Association.
Sosby will attend the University of Missouri-Columbia in August, majoring in
journalism-convergence television reporting.
Also at this First Amendment Symposium, Sandscript news editor and IHSPA
student officer sophomore Lauren Lecy was the initial student speaker,
commenting on high school speech rights in light of the 1969 Tinker v. Des
Moines Independent Community School District case in which the Supreme Court
wrote in part that students “do not shed their constitutional rights when
they enter the school house door.”
English/journalism teacher John Hayduk is their faculty advisor.