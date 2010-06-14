CHS speech and debate team in Kansas City for Nationals

The Chesterton Speech and Debate team finished its ten-hour trek to Kansas City, Missouri for the National Forensic League National Tournament. After scouting out the city and the locations for the competition, the team registered at the Kansas City Convention Center. While at registration, the team participated in the National Forensic League’s first ever service project; a Numana program to help feed Haitians dealing with the effects of this winter’s earthquake.

The goal of the project was to help create 1 million meals for Haiti. After spending over an hour working on the project, the program had already reached the 300,000 mark. Tomorrow begins competition for Chesterton’s 15 student contestants. With all events featuring over 200 competitors, students will have to be in the top 60 just to advance to the elimination portion of the tournament.

Representing Chesterton are Jeff Tucker, Nicole Thompson, Warren Fasone, Christian Parocco, Luke Morgan, Michael Leopold, Adam Potrzebowski, Megan Adamczewski, Kira Geairn, Tyler Fabbri, Syed Shah, Kara Fasone, Jessica Cleary, Matt Keeley and Hayley Miller.