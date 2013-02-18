The Chesterton High School Speech team turned in an outstanding performance at the Ft. Wayne Carroll Speech Invitational this past weekend, with three tournament champions and five second place finishes. Twenty-eight schools and more than 400 students competed in the largest invitational the team has attended this season. No team awards were announced, but with its 22 finalists CHS was likely one of the top teams in the all varsity competition.

Tournament champions were all seniors. The team of Sharon Coleman and Kaylee Oates won memorized duo, Jennifer Kattalia won original oratory, and for the third week in a row Kiera Quealy won original performance. Coleman and Quealy also placed second and fifth, respectively, in drama; Kattalia and her partner, junior Layla Mooradian, were sixth in memorized duo; and Oates was third in humor.

Seniors Spencer Gordon and Ronnie Kovach also placed in two events. Gordon was second in international extemporaneous speaking and fourth in impromptu, while Kovach took second place in broadcasting and third in discussion.

"We really did well as a team, but it was especially nice to see our seniors assert themselves the way they did this weekend,” said coach Bob Kelly.

Elsewhere, junior Layla Mooradian placed third in declamation and eighth in original oratory. Juniors Nathan Dickinson, third in broadcasting, Simon Andrews, second in discussion, and Jami Ritchea, second in humor, also did well for the team. The scripted duo team of senior Rachel Kidder and junior Justyn Lance placed seventh.

Several sophomores also contributed to the team's performance. Kasey O'Keefe placed seventh in both drama and prose, Lauren Hogan took sixth place in humor, Galen Wong was sixth in declamation, and Nathan Burris, competing in US extemporaneous for the first time, finished in fourth place.

Coaches Kelly, Doug Pishkur, Kirsten Reed and Eric Schaefer were joined by former student Jessica Cleary. In addition, parents Marcia Ritchea, Alice Meyer and Rick and Robyn Kidder came along to help with judging. The team will conclude its regular season next weekend by hosting an all varsity tournament at the Chesterton High School.