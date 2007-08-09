CHS speakers debaters have solid showing over the weekend

The Chesterton High School Speech and Debate Team boast three individual
champions this past weekend and qualified a debater for nationals at the
Carroll Speech Invitational and the Northeast NFL District Congress this
past weekend in Ft. Wayne.
Twenty-nine schools attended the dual event, and more than 400 students
competed in either the speech tournament or the district congress.
The CHS Speech Team placed third overall at its invitational while sophomore
Mikaela Meyer qualified to compete in the Senate in Congressional Debate at
the National Forensic League tourney in Indianapolis this summer. She will
be joining the Public Forum, Policy, and Lincoln/Douglas debaters who
qualified back in January.
Others placing at the District Congress were freshman Nadia Mario and junior
Humaira Khan in House A; they were seventh and fourth respectively. In House
B junior Elaine Tagert finished in sixth and in the Senate junior McKenzie
Richardson placed sixth as well.
Seniors led the way for the Speech Team with Cassidy Peretin, Mike Leopold,
and Andrew Hogan each placing in two events. Peretin was second in both
Original Oratory and U.S. Extemporaneous Speaking and was awarded the team
trophy for her performance and leadership. Leopold was the tournament
champion in Broadcasting and placed third in Original Oratory. Hogan won
Humorous Interpretation and finished third in Dramatic Interpretation.
Junior Sharon Coleman, meanwhile, was the tournament champion in Original
Oratory, and fellow junior Jennifer Kattalia followed in fifth. In fact, all
four of the team’s oratories made it to the final round of eight.
Also placing in final round were juniors Spencer Gordon, who was third in
International Extemporaneous speaking, and Kaylee Oates, who was eighth in
Humor.
The Memorized Duo team of Rachel Kidder (11) and Lauren Hogan (9) also
placed eighth.
Munster was the tournament champion with 156 points, followed by Plymouth
with 124 points. Chesterton was third with 62 points, followed by Dekalb in
fourth with 45 points and Bishop Dwenger in fifth with 14 points.
Coaches Bob
Kelly, Chris Lowery, and Scott Woodhouse were joined by former students
Jessica Cleary and Eric Schaefer, who helped with judging. The team’s final
regular season tournament will be next weekend at Elkhart Memorial.