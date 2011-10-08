CHS senior Kaleigh Wilder selected for AllState Band

Chesterton High School senior Kaleigh Wilder has been selected to participate in the 53rd Annual Indiana All-State High School Band Festival sponsored by the Indiana Bandmasters Association (IBA).

Wilder is a member of the CHS Band program. Since joining band as a sixth grader, Wilder has been very involved in almost every aspect of the music curriculum, including membership in the CHS Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Symphonic Orchestra, Pep Band, Pit Orchestra, Madrigal Dinner performances and as the drum major for the Trojan Guard Marching Band during both the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

She has further distinguished herself through her many gold medal performances at both the district and state level of the Indiana State School Music Association’s (ISSMA) annual solo and ensemble competitions.

Wilder earned the honor of being a part of the All-State Band by participating in a highly competitive audition process held in January at nine locations across Indiana. Over 750 talented young musicians applied to audition. A selection committee then reviewed recordings from each center. One hundred sixty-five outstanding students from 54 high schools have been selected for participation in this year’s festival. Dr. Tom Caneva of Ball State University will direct the 82-piece Indiana All-State Band. In addition to the regular Indiana All-State Band, there is a select Honor Band. Paul Popiel of the University of Kansas will direct the 83-member Indiana All-State Honor Band.

All members will participate in a series of activities including seating audition, sectionals, and full rehearsals from Friday, March 8 through Sunday, March 10. A grand finale concert will be presented to the public on Sunday, March 10 at 2:30 p.m. in the Elliott Hall of Music on the Purdue University West Lafayette campus. Directions to Elliott Hall of Music many be found on the IBA website at www.indianabandmasters.org