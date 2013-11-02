CHS midterm graduates announced

Forty-four Chesterton High School students have graduated mid-year this January 2013.

Of those, eleven mid-year graduates received their diploma in January. Those students are Chase Cota, Breanna Eppler, Kayla Gross, James Kronemann, Tanisha Mathews, Matthew Mocabee, Christian Pabon, Austin Roe, Samanatha Shumake, Jacob Smith and Parris Wright.

The remaining thirty-three graduates have chosen to be recognized and receive their diplomas in June. Those students are Kara Barney, Kendra Berke, Ciera Brown, Jacquelyn Cromwell, Abigail Culbertson, Shannon Ferrell, Ashely Ganz, Anthony Hord, Lakota Kennoy, Andrea Larsen, Ryan Leady, Samantha Martin, Tré Mason, Leah Mattingly, Cody McWhirter, Abbi Milligan, Hannah Myers, Stephanie Ontiveros, Kara Peterson, Matthew Peterson, Symphony Plascencia-Garcia, Jessie Pliske, Heather Poland, Brittany Radcliffe, Hannah Ranfranz, Zachary Richey, Kimberly Saniga, Zachary Scofield, Autumn Stoit, Adam Waldo, Samantha Wesley, Whitney White and Ryan Zethner.