CHS Jazz Ensemble wins gold at ISSMA

The Chesterton High School Jazz Ensemble performed for an enthusiastic crowd this past weekend at the Indiana State School Music Association’s (ISSMA) annual Jazz Festival held at LaPorte High School.

The CHS ensemble performed in what is known as the Group I division which is a class of competition dedicated to the more experienced high school ensembles capable of performing advanced high school and/or college level music.

Three experienced jazz educators in all areas of big band jazz performance, including solo improvisation, adjudicated the group. The three judges unanimously awarded the Chesterton band a Superior Gold division rating for their performance.

The CHS group performed three selections at the festival including: an up tempo swing chart entitled “When Johnny Comes Swingin’ Home,” which featured solos by baritone saxophonist, Mike Lipinski and Trumpeter Zach Dickinson. The second work was a beautiful ballad by composer Ellen Rowe entitled “At First Light.” Kaleigh Wilder was featured on alto saxophone throughout this work. The group closed their festival performance with a Latin jazz work by composer Victor Lopez. This piece featured two soloists from the group, sophomore Bobby Maletta on trombone, and senior Kyle Barnes on tenor saxophone.

The members of the CHS Jazz ensemble include Kyle Barnes, Kristina Carr, Nick Cross, Zach Dickinson, Rowan Holsen, Olivia Kaiser, Michael Lipinski, Bobby Maletta, Tyler Marsden, Fred Owens, Evan Pearson, Nathan Poczekay, Robert Rosenau, Greg Sirko, Collin St. Mary, Joe Stento, Garrett Swanson, Logan Vermillion and Kaleigh Wilder. The director of the CHS Jazz Ensemble is Michael Scheiber.

The next area performance for the group will be at the Valparaiso University Jazz Festival on Tuesday, April 16. The band will complete their scheduled performance season and celebrate 40 years of jazz education in the Duneland community when they perform at their spring concert entitled ‘All That Jazz’ Opus XL. At this event, members of the CHS Jazz Ensemble will have the opportunity to work with and perform with several world-class professional musicians. This event is slated for Saturday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m. in the Chesterton High School Auditorium. For more information on these events, contact the CHS Music Department 983-3730.