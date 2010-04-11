The speech half of Chesterton High School’s Speech and Debate program opened up its 2010-11 season with six other schools at the Plymouth Fall Invitational.

About 200 students in three different divisions competed in Saturday’s competition, and while there were no team sweepstakes awards, CHS had four individual champions.

At the JV level Gracie Parker (11) won drama and Maddie Mottinger (10) won prose. Novices Mikaela Meyers (9) and Carly Hoffman (12) won original oratory and drama.

At the varsity level the team was led by senior Kara Fasone, who placed in two events: fourth in oratory and sixth in humor. Also placing in the varsity division was Britta Ringas (12): fourth in declamation.

In the JV division sophomore Samantha Read was second in humor, Cass Hill (12) second in original performance, and Aliyah Caraballo (10) second in poetry. In several instances at both the varsity and junior varsity levels, students lost to a rather complicated tie-breaking process, because the tournament did not include a final round.

Several students did well at the novice level. In addition to Meyers and Hoffman, freshman Anmol Patel was third in poetry; and in prose Kaylee Oates (9) was second, Ellie Mellin (9) fifth, and Evan Boggess (9) sixth.

“We took out a relatively small team today and I’m really pleased with our start,” Coach Bob Kelly said. “ We’ve learned some things and we progress from here. I think the entire coaching staff looks forward to working with this group of kids.”

Kelly and Kayla Fleming were joined by CHS graduate Leslie Chamberlain and three parents who helped with judging: Toya Garcia, Becky Hogan, and David Read.

Posted 11/4/2010