The speech half of Chesterton High School’s Speech and Debate program opened
up its 2010-11 season with six other schools at the Plymouth Fall
Invitational.
About 200 students in three different divisions competed in Saturday’s
competition, and while there were no team sweepstakes awards, CHS had four
individual champions.
At the JV level Gracie Parker (11) won drama and Maddie Mottinger (10) won
prose. Novices Mikaela Meyers (9) and Carly Hoffman (12) won original
oratory and drama.
At the varsity level the team was led by senior Kara Fasone, who placed in
two events: fourth in oratory and sixth in humor. Also placing in the
varsity division was Britta Ringas (12): fourth in declamation.
In the JV division sophomore Samantha Read was second in humor, Cass Hill
(12) second in original performance, and Aliyah Caraballo (10) second in
poetry. In several instances at both the varsity and junior varsity levels,
students lost to a rather complicated tie-breaking process, because the
tournament did not include a final round.
Several students did well at the novice level. In addition to Meyers and
Hoffman, freshman Anmol Patel was third in poetry; and in prose Kaylee Oates
(9) was second, Ellie Mellin (9) fifth, and Evan Boggess (9) sixth.
“We took out a relatively small team today and I’m really pleased with our
start,” Coach Bob Kelly said. “ We’ve learned some things and we progress
from here. I think the entire coaching staff looks forward to working with
this group of kids.”
Kelly and Kayla
Fleming were joined by CHS graduate Leslie Chamberlain and three parents who
helped with judging: Toya Garcia, Becky Hogan, and David Read.
Posted 11/4/2010