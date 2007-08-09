CHS debate wins at Ft Wayne Northrup tourney

The Chesterton High School Debate team continued its strong start to the 2010-2011 season with a first place finish at last weekend’s tournament at Northrop High School in Fort Wayne.

Chesterton outpaced the rest of the field with 67 sweepstakes points, topping West Lafayette (52 points), Valparaiso (50), Munster (46) and Fort Wayne-Carroll (38).

Leading Chesterton’s efforts were two partnerships that earned their second division championships for the second consecutive weekend. In varsity public forum debate, Spencer Hadley and Dakota McCoy earned first place. In varsity policy debate, Warren Fasone and Cassidy Peretin won first place. Both teams were undefeated for the second time in as many weeks.

Also in varsity policy debate, the team of Jonathan Vincent and Justin Reed won second place, Gab Marchese and Humaria Khan placed sixth, and Elaine Tagert and Megan Keating placed seventh. In novice policy competition, Jackie Leavit and Andrea Larsen won fourth place.

In public forum debate, varsity members Nikita Chawla and Summer Stockwell earned eighth place, and novice debaters Brett Lara and Salman Lakhani were awarded fourth place.

In Lincoln-Douglas debate, Chesterton placed four debaters in the top eight of varsity competition. Nichole Waha placed second, Jack McCrum placed fifth, Brandon Moore placed sixth, and Eric Dreischerf placed eighth. In the novice division, Corinne Leopold won fifth place and Jesse Bailey won eighth place.

Chesterton’s first place performance was also supported by success in Indiana’s second-ever competition in spontaneous argumentation. Dakota McCoy’s undefeated performance in the event earned fourth place recognition, while Brooke Vogedes was awarded sixth place.

This week, the team will take a weekend off before continuing the season with a tournament at Concord High School in Elkhart next week.