CHS debate wins at Ft Wayne Northrup tourney

The Chesterton High School Debate team continued its strong start to the
2010-2011 season with a first place finish at last weekend’s tournament at
Northrop High School in Fort Wayne.
Chesterton outpaced the rest of the field with 67 sweepstakes points,
topping West Lafayette (52 points), Valparaiso (50), Munster (46) and Fort
Wayne-Carroll (38).
Leading Chesterton’s efforts were two partnerships that earned their second
division championships for the second consecutive weekend. In varsity public
forum debate, Spencer Hadley and Dakota McCoy earned first place. In varsity
policy debate, Warren Fasone and Cassidy Peretin won first place. Both teams
were undefeated for the second time in as many weeks.
Also in varsity policy debate, the team of Jonathan Vincent and Justin Reed
won second place, Gab Marchese and Humaria Khan placed sixth, and Elaine
Tagert and Megan Keating placed seventh. In novice policy competition,
Jackie Leavit and Andrea Larsen won fourth place.
In public forum debate, varsity members Nikita Chawla and Summer Stockwell
earned eighth place, and novice debaters Brett Lara and Salman Lakhani were
awarded fourth place.
In Lincoln-Douglas debate, Chesterton placed four debaters in the top eight
of varsity competition. Nichole Waha placed second, Jack McCrum placed
fifth, Brandon Moore placed sixth, and Eric Dreischerf placed eighth. In the
novice division, Corinne Leopold won fifth place and Jesse Bailey won eighth
place.
Chesterton’s first place performance was also supported by success in
Indiana’s second-ever competition in spontaneous argumentation. Dakota
McCoy’s undefeated performance in the event earned fourth place recognition,
while Brooke Vogedes was awarded sixth place.
This week, the team will take a weekend off before continuing the season
with a tournament at Concord High School in Elkhart next week.