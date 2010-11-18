The Chesterton High School Debate team defeated 17 schools to win the
Munster Invitational Tournament.
CHS scored a total of 79 points, while runner-up Valparaiso scored 78
points.
CHS also had four tournament champions, including a sweep of all three
levels in Lincoln-Douglas Debate.
The CHS Lincoln-Douglas team broke through with wins in varsity, junior
varsity, and novice divisions. At the varsity level, Michael Leopold
defeated all other competitors for the championship. Brandon Moore (5th) and
Jack McCrum (7th) also took home awards.
Junior varsity was won by Brie McCready, who went undefeated. Novice Lincoln
Douglas was won by Taryn Trusty while teammates Corrine Leopold (2nd) and
Jack McCuster (4th) also had successful tournaments.
Chesterton’s other champions were Warren Fasone and Cassidy Peretin, who
took home the championship in Varsity Policy Debate. Fasone (1st) and
Peretin (2nd) were also the top speakers at the tournament. Teams of Jon
Vincent and Justin Reed (4th) and Michael Anderson and TJ Jaegar (5th) also
placed.
Other places occurred in Varsity Public Forum with Mary Kovach and Katie
Tymorek coming in eightth. In Varsity Congress, Andrew Richards came in
eighth and in Novice Salman Lakhani came in fourth overall.