The Chesterton High School Debate team defeated 17 schools to win the Munster Invitational Tournament.

CHS scored a total of 79 points, while runner-up Valparaiso scored 78 points.

CHS also had four tournament champions, including a sweep of all three levels in Lincoln-Douglas Debate.

The CHS Lincoln-Douglas team broke through with wins in varsity, junior varsity, and novice divisions. At the varsity level, Michael Leopold defeated all other competitors for the championship. Brandon Moore (5th) and Jack McCrum (7th) also took home awards.

Junior varsity was won by Brie McCready, who went undefeated. Novice Lincoln Douglas was won by Taryn Trusty while teammates Corrine Leopold (2nd) and Jack McCuster (4th) also had successful tournaments.

Chesterton’s other champions were Warren Fasone and Cassidy Peretin, who took home the championship in Varsity Policy Debate. Fasone (1st) and Peretin (2nd) were also the top speakers at the tournament. Teams of Jon Vincent and Justin Reed (4th) and Michael Anderson and TJ Jaegar (5th) also placed.

Other places occurred in Varsity Public Forum with Mary Kovach and Katie Tymorek coming in eightth. In Varsity Congress, Andrew Richards came in eighth and in Novice Salman Lakhani came in fourth overall.