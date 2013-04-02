CHS Debate team runnersup at State tourney

Chesterton High School’s streak of State Championships ended at five this
past weekend in Kokomo. West Lafayette won the overall sweepstake’s award
with a total of 62.5 to Chesterton’s 45. Munster, Penn, and Valparaiso
rounded out the top five.
Chesterton had its chances, but the depth of West Lafayette proved to be too
much. Coach Chris Lowery was proud of how his kids performed at the
tournament, stating “Our kids worked hard throughout the year, but the
regular season results made it clear that the senior heavy West Lafayette
team was the favorite coming in. If two or three decisions had gone in our
favor, the result would have dramatically changed.”
Chesterton’s best performance came from one of the most consistent seniors,
Eric Dreischerf. Already a national qualifier in Lincoln-Douglas debate,
Eric was one of a handful of favorites for the championship. Eric finished
third overall after being defeated on a 2-1 decision to the eventual state
champion in semifinals. Corinne Leopold and Eric Zhong also placed in
Lincoln-Douglas as octafinalists (top 16).
Chesterton had all five of its competitors score points in Congressional
Debate. Mikaela Meyers and Andrea Drygas both advanced to the final round of
competition. Meyers finished ninth overall and Drygas was 11th. Taryn Trusty
and McKenzie Richardson made the Semifinals, while Andrew Caratini was named
a Speaker of the House in the Presiding Officer competition.
Chesterton also qualified all of its Public Forum competitors to elimination
rounds. The teams of Ronald Kovach and Jessica Ratel-Khan and Christian
O’Brien and Salman Lakhani qualified for octafinals. Savannah Tipton and
Matt Eggers and Tyler Colvin and Nathan Burris qualified as quarterfinalists
(top eight) before falling to the eventual finalists.
In Policy Debate, sophomores Nadia Mario and Katherine Bolek were
quarterfinalists. The teams of Humaira Khan and Elaine Tagert as well as
Kaley Brown and Emily Perceifield were octafinalists.
Also representing the 25 student roster for the Trojans were Zach Bogich and
Simon Andrews (policy) and Abby Burke (LD). Joining the team was a support
staff of students, graduates, and coaches including current members Ayesha
Khan, Sana Ahmad, Hannah Vasquez, Tim Vincent, Galen Wong, and Joy Joll.
Chesterton is coached by Chris Lowery, Carol Biel, and Shane Smith.
“Although we wish that we could have sent our seniors out with another
title, I’m happy knowing that each and every single senior on the team was a
part of a previous state title championship,” said coach Lowery. “Although
the six seniors will be missed next year, they have done a phenomenal job of
developing next year’s team, which will have 19 of the 25 members of this
team returning.”