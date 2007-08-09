CHS debate team ends season on winning streak

The Chesterton debate team finished its regular season winning the top
sweepstakes prizes at their final two tournaments.
Earlier this month, the team traveled to Ben Davis high school. In policy
debate, the teams of Zach Bogich and Simon Andrews (10th), Victoria Simms
and Kalina Smith (5th), and Jon Vincent and Justin Reed (3rd) all received
awards. As individuals Reed (6th), Simms (3rd), and Vincent (1st) all placed
in the speaker’s category.
Chesterton dominated the novice division with Alex Genetski and Andrew
Jugovich (2nd) and Katherine Bolek and Nadia Mario (1st). Getetski (4th),
Mario (3rd), Bolek (2nd), and Jugovich (1st) swept the speaker’s awards.
Chesterton took the tournament championship in novice public forum when
Andrea Drygas and Savannah Tipton finished undefeated.
At the varsity level, Morgan Jackson and Miranda Whah came in 7th. In the
varsity division of Lincoln-Douglas, Eric Dreischerf (8th) and Michael
Leoopold (6th) went 3 -1 . At the novice level Eric Zhong came in 3rd.
Lastly, in Varsity congress, McKenzie Richardson and Abby Burke both came in
7th place in their respective chambers while Mikaela Meyer placed 4th.
The next week the team took the top sweepstakes award at the Plymouth
Invitational tournament. Once again Policy debate led the way to victory.
Smith/Simms (5th), Bogich/Andrews (3rd), TJ Jaeger and Michael Anderson
(2nd), and Vincent/Reed (1st) took top honors. In the novice division, Bolek/Mario
(4th) and Genetski/Jugovich (3rd) placed.
In novice Lincoln-Douglas, Brad Moore was 7th and in the Varsity division,
Dreischerf (8th) and Jack McCrum (4th) took home awards.
The novice Public Forum division was won once again by Andrea Drygas, this
time through her partnership with Matt Eggers. JP Pritchard and Aubrey
Christofersen were tournament runner’s up. In the varsity division, Hannah
Vasquez and Taryn Trusty came in 4th.
In novice Congressional debate, Jake Willinger (4th) and Christopher Krause
(3rd) both placed.
Coach Chris Lowery said it felt good to win the last tournaments of the
season. “It gives us good momentum moving into the postseason tournaments.”
This weekend the team will travel to Penn High School for the Northeast
Indiana District Tournament, which serves to qualify students for the
National Tournament. After that the team begins their defense of last year’s
state title.