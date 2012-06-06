CHS Commencement to be outdoors Thursday

The 2012 Chesterton High School graduation ceremonies are scheduled to be
held outdoors in the CHS football stadium.
Seating for those with tickets will begin at 5:30 p.m. After 6 p.m., those
without tickets will be allowed to enter the stadium.
A list of 2012 graduates appears in today’s Chesterton Tribune on
pages 6 and 7.
Senior class officers are Zachary Cannon, president; Matthew Jones, vice
president, Samuel Fadel, secretary and Donald Puent III, treasurer.
The Commencement Address will be presented by teacher Kent Butler.
The class motto: “An investment in knowledge always pays the best interest.”
- Benjamin Franklin
The class flower is the sunflower.
Other events of the day include a presentation of honor students by
Principal James Goetz; the awarding of the diplomas by Dr. Dirk E. Baer,
Superintendent of Duneland Schools; Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum
Monte Moffett; Dr. David L. Pruis, Assistant Superintendent for Operations
and Human Resources, and the officers and members of the Duneland School
Board of Education.
This will be followed by the traditional turning of the tassels and closing
remarks by Zachary Cannon, class president and Samuel Fadel, class vice
president.