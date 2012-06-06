CHS Commencement to be outdoors Thursday

The 2012 Chesterton High School graduation ceremonies are scheduled to be held outdoors in the CHS football stadium.

Seating for those with tickets will begin at 5:30 p.m. After 6 p.m., those without tickets will be allowed to enter the stadium.

A list of 2012 graduates appears in today’s Chesterton Tribune on pages 6 and 7.

Senior class officers are Zachary Cannon, president; Matthew Jones, vice president, Samuel Fadel, secretary and Donald Puent III, treasurer.

The Commencement Address will be presented by teacher Kent Butler.

The class motto: “An investment in knowledge always pays the best interest.” - Benjamin Franklin

The class flower is the sunflower.

Other events of the day include a presentation of honor students by Principal James Goetz; the awarding of the diplomas by Dr. Dirk E. Baer, Superintendent of Duneland Schools; Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Monte Moffett; Dr. David L. Pruis, Assistant Superintendent for Operations and Human Resources, and the officers and members of the Duneland School Board of Education.

This will be followed by the traditional turning of the tassels and closing remarks by Zachary Cannon, class president and Samuel Fadel, class vice president.