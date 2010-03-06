CHS Commencement to be held inside Friday

The 120th annual Chesterton High School commencement exercises to recognize
454 graduates will be held inside the Chesterton High School Gym on Friday,
June 1 at 7 p.m.
Admission
tickets are required for commencement in the gym. The doors at the gym will
be opened at 6 p.m. Special tickets are required for those guests who are
physically unable to climb the bleachers. Special handicapped parking is
available. It is recommended that seniors and those with mobility
limitations be dropped off while other family members park the vehicle
elsewhere.
For a complete
list of the CHS Class of 2010 see Pages 6 and 7 of today’s Chesterton
Tribune.
Posted 6/3/2010