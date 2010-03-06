CHS Commencement to be held inside Friday

The 120th annual Chesterton High School commencement exercises to recognize 454 graduates will be held inside the Chesterton High School Gym on Friday, June 1 at 7 p.m.

Admission tickets are required for commencement in the gym. The doors at the gym will be opened at 6 p.m. Special tickets are required for those guests who are physically unable to climb the bleachers. Special handicapped parking is available. It is recommended that seniors and those with mobility limitations be dropped off while other family members park the vehicle elsewhere.

For a complete list of the CHS Class of 2010 see Pages 6 and 7 of today's Chesterton Tribune.

