CHS broadcasters do well at state competition

Nearly 800 students and instructors from 25 high schools throughout Indiana participated in the 10th annual Indiana Association of School Broadcasters Conference and Competition at the University of Indianapolis. Top awards were based on the results in 24 specialty categories of which most were judged in advance from mailed-in submissions.

CHS junior Nick Moreno, WDSO training director, received a first place award for an in-depth feature story about the Apple computer tones you hear when you turn on your computer and what they mean.

Third place certificates were awarded to junior Dallas Milligan, WDSO sports director, in the Sportscast category and junior Sarah Duron, WDSO promotions director in the Copywriting category.

Matthew Waters, Chesterton High School Radio/Video teacher and Station Manager for WDSO, is serving as Vice-President for IASB. Waters accompanied the students to Indianapolis for the competition.

The day on the university campus included more than 30 educational sessions, workshops and roundtable discussions, many led by television and radio professionals from throughout the state.