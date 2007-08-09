CHS BPA students advance to state

The Chesterton High School chapter of Business Professionals of America (BPA) will represent CHS at a state competition having competed in the District 1 Leadership Conference held at Lake Central High School on Saturday.

Students from eight area high schools competed against one another to see who would qualify to represent District 1 at the State Leadership Conference March 18-20 in Indianapolis.

Matthew Jones received the Executive and Diplomat Torch Awards for his accomplishments both in and outside of BPA. To receive these awards, students must submit a Torch resume online listing efforts and acquiring points for community service, involvement in clubs, and activities beyond general school studies.

In the following individual graded test events, the top six winners will advance to the state contest.

For Fundamental Accounting, Nathan Finke, first, Jerry Nagra, third, Will Levi, fifth, and Sam Iatarola, sixth.

In Computerized Accounting, Brian Miller placed first. In Payroll Accounting, Austin Johnson won first place, Nathan Finke, second, Will Levi, fourth, Jerry Nagra, sixth, and Max Brown, 10th. In Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications, Austin Johnson took first place and Nathan Apathy placed seventh. In the Advanced Spreadsheet contest, Nathaniel Oddi placed third.

In Banking and Finance, Max Carstens won first place, Jake Pullins second, Keith Radzik third, Joe Bishop fifth, Matt Jones sixth, and Hannah Hoffman eighth.

In Keyboarding Production Bryce Klawson won first, Sean Miller second, Kayla Malackowski third, Lauren Fazekas fourth, and Ryan Knightly, 10th. In Fundamental Word Processing Hannah Hoffman won third place and Anna Jones won eighth place. For Integrated Office Applications, Taryn Trusty won third place.

In Desktop Publishing, Ryan Knightly won seventh place. Basic Office Systems winners were: Sydney Sharpe, first, and Kayla Malackowski, second. In Advanced Office Systems, Mitch Winey won second. Legal Office Procedures winners were Sam Fadel first, Spencer Gordon fourth, and Nora Schultz, fifth. In Medical Office Procedures, Anna Jones won ninth place. In Database Applications, Keith Radzik took third place, Paige Vlietstra fourth, and Sydney Sharpe fifth.

Winning first place in Computer Network Technology was Kevin Fekete. Kyle Kogler won first place in Computer Security Concepts, while Zach Froman placed second and Kevin Fekete, third. Tate Paglia won first place in PC Servicing and Troubleshooting.

The top two teams in any team event advance to the state contest. The Economic Research Team of Matt Jones, Sean Miller, Jake Pruitt, and Jon Vincent won first place. The Financial Analyst Team of Sam Fadel, Sam Iatarola, Christian O’Brien, and Mike Thanos placed second. The Administrative Support Team of Bryce Klawson, Mitch Winey, Spencer Gordon, and Kyle Kogler won second place.

Winning second in the Video Production Team event were Max Carstens, Jake Pullins, Tate Paglia, and Nicole Nowak. The Global Marketing Team of Jessica Klopfer and Shelby Gwizdalski won second place. The Small Business Management team of Evan Gill, Patrick Freeze, Trent Schreiber, and Connor Smith took second place. The Presentation Management Team of Amanda Susnak and Jessica Ciesielski won third place.

In the following individual judged events, the top three places advance to state. In Digital Media Production, Nicole Nowak place second. In the Graphic Design Promotion event, Tony Ketcham won first place and Shelby Gwizdalski won second. In the Interview Skills event, Jessica Ciesielski won third place, Linda Graff, fourth, and Dayna Gallo, fifth.

Michael Leopold won first place in Advanced Interview Skills. In the Extemporaneous Speech contest, Eric Dreischerf won first place, Marissa Kroeger, third, Christian O’Brien, sixth, and Amanda Susnak, seventh. Prepared Speech winners from Chesterton were Michael Leopold, fourth, Nicole Needham, fifth, Eric Dreischerf, sixth, and Marissa Kroeger, seventh. In the Human Resource Management event, Jake Pruitt won first, Sereen Haddadin fourth, Nora Schultz fifth, Chris Krause sixth, and Jesse Mudd seventh. For Presentation Management Individual, Paige Vlietstra won third place.

The Parliamentary Procedures Team consisting of Chris Krause, Tony Ketcham, Dayna Gallo, Sereen Haddadin, and Taryn Trusty will also represent District 1 at the state conference.