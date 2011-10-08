Chesterton Speech team second at IHSFA state finals

The Chesterton Speech team placed second in division 3A (large school) at the IHSFA state finals held at Fishers High School. The team had seven finalists and seventeen semifinalists.

Each of the fourteen events started the twelve hour day of competition with 48 contestants. After three preliminary rounds the top 18 advanced to the semifinal rounds, and from there the top six went on to the final round. Senior Eric Dreischerf led the team's efforts as the tournament champion in broadcasting.

Junior Nate Dickinson finished behind Dreischerf in broadcasting with a third place finish. The team also had two finalists in discussion with junior Simon Andrews placing third and senior Ronnie Kovach in sixth.

In memorized duo the senior team of Sharon Coleman and Kaylee Oates placed fifth, and Oates also placed in humor, finishing sixth. Senior Aliyah Caraballo was also a finalist finishing sixth in drama.

Other students advancing to semifinals but not finals included juniors Mikaela Meyer and Layla Mooradian, who were eleventh and thirteenth in declamation; junior Liz Green and sophomore Jake Williger, and senoir Rachel Kidder and junior Justyn Lantz, who were twelfth and seventeenth in scripted duo; and sophomore Lauren Hogan, who was seventeenth in humor.

In addition, freshman Tim Vincent and senior Spencer Gordon placed ninth and fourteenth, respectively, in international extemporaneous speaking; senoir Kiera Quealy was tenth in original performance; and junior Jessica Ratel-Khan and senior Humaira Khan were twelfth and seventh, respectively, in U.S. extemporaneous speaking.

Humaira Khan actually tied for sixth place but did not advance to finals after losing a tie-breaker.

“These kids really worked hard at the end of the season to become competitive. We did significantly better than we did last season, and I know the entire coaching staff was pleased with the results,” said coach Bob Kelly.

Munster High School won division 2A and the Ralph Lawson Trophy for best overall. In division 3A Warren Central won, followed by Chesterton in second, Fishers in third, Ben Davis in fourth and Noblesville in fifth.

Coaches Kelly, Chris Lowery, Doug Pishkur, Kirsten Reed and Eric Schaefer were joined by former students Greg Lanter, Kristen Moore, Luke Morgan, and Kevin Miloshoff as judges. Parent Jim Vincent also helped with judging.