Chesterton High School speech team competes at two tourneys

The Chesterton High School Speech team split its entries this past weekend between a regional tournament held at Bradley University and a local tournament in Valparaiso.

Twenty-seven students attended the 2014 George Armstrong Heart of Illinois Tournament hosted by Bradley University. Twenty-three schools from seven different states competed at the two day Bradley tournament.

A group of eleven students participated in the Valparaiso Speech Tournament. Both tournaments offered novice and varsity divisions.

At Bradley junior Lexi Justak led the way with a third place finish in duo interpretation, with her partner sophomore James Van Drie, and a sixth place finish in humorous interpretation. Senior Carley Lowe also had a strong showing, placing fifth in original oratory and as a semifinalist in drama.

Other varsity students advancing to semifinals but not to finals were senior Galen Wong on oratory, senior Andrea Drygas in impromptu speaking, and sophomore Tim Vincent in impromptu as well.

Bradley novices were led by the duo interpretation team of freshmen Josh Hogan and Simon Williger, who placed second. Sophomore Noelle Friel took third place in declamation, and freshman Emily Coleman was fifth in original oratory.

Coaches Kirsten Reed, Eric Schaefer, and Kayla Fleming were helped with judging duties by parent James Vincent and former student Jami Ritchea.

CHS had three champions at the Valparaiso tournament, and with only eleven entries still managed a fourth place as a team. All eleven entries placed at the tournament. Nine schools with more than 150 students attended to Saturday tournament.

The varsity team had three champions. Sophomore Karley Carden took top honors in dramatic interpretation, and fellow sophomore Izzy Portugal won humorous interpretation. In prose, always one of the largest events, junior Ellyn Winski was the tournament champion.

Senior Jake Williger placed in two events, taking second in original oratory and third in original performance. Others placing in the varsity division were junior Sam Gordon, third in broadcasting; the memorized duo team of sophomores Megan Bernth and Keerat Basra, in third place; and sophomore Elaina Chavez, seventh in prose.

Two novice entries also placed. Sophomore Celeste Coughlin was second in poetry and freshman Christian Warren was fifth in prose. Coach Becky Uehling had help with judging from parents Jeremy Chavez and David Winski.

Culver Academies won the tournament, followed by Munster in second, Concord in third, Chesterton in fourth and Penn in fifth. The team’s next tournament will be this coming weekend in Plymouth.