Chesterton High School speech team competes at two tourneys

The Chesterton High
School Speech team split its entries this past weekend between a regional
tournament held at Bradley University and a local tournament in Valparaiso.
Twenty-seven
students attended the 2014 George Armstrong Heart of Illinois Tournament
hosted by Bradley University. Twenty-three schools from seven different
states competed at the two day Bradley tournament.
A group of eleven
students participated in the Valparaiso Speech Tournament. Both tournaments
offered novice and varsity divisions.
At Bradley junior
Lexi Justak led the way with a third place finish in duo interpretation,
with her partner sophomore James Van Drie, and a sixth place finish in
humorous interpretation. Senior Carley Lowe also had a strong showing,
placing fifth in original oratory and as a semifinalist in drama.
Other varsity
students advancing to semifinals but not to finals were senior Galen Wong on
oratory, senior Andrea Drygas in impromptu speaking, and sophomore Tim
Vincent in impromptu as well.
Bradley novices
were led by the duo interpretation team of freshmen Josh Hogan and Simon
Williger, who placed second. Sophomore Noelle Friel took third place in
declamation, and freshman Emily Coleman was fifth in original oratory.
Coaches Kirsten
Reed, Eric Schaefer, and Kayla Fleming were helped with judging duties by
parent James Vincent and former student Jami Ritchea.
CHS had three
champions at the Valparaiso tournament, and with only eleven entries still
managed a fourth place as a team. All eleven entries placed at the
tournament. Nine schools with more than 150 students attended to Saturday
tournament.
The varsity team
had three champions. Sophomore Karley Carden took top honors in dramatic
interpretation, and fellow sophomore Izzy Portugal won humorous
interpretation. In prose, always one of the largest events, junior Ellyn
Winski was the tournament champion.
Senior Jake
Williger placed in two events, taking second in original oratory and third
in original performance. Others placing in the varsity division were junior
Sam Gordon, third in broadcasting; the memorized duo team of sophomores
Megan Bernth and Keerat Basra, in third place; and sophomore Elaina Chavez,
seventh in prose.
Two novice entries
also placed. Sophomore Celeste Coughlin was second in poetry and freshman
Christian Warren was fifth in prose. Coach Becky Uehling had help with
judging from parents Jeremy Chavez and David Winski.
Culver Academies
won the tournament, followed by Munster in second, Concord in third,
Chesterton in fourth and Penn in fifth. The team’s next tournament will be
this coming weekend in Plymouth.