Chesterton High School Principal James
Goetz has been selected as the 2010 District High School Principal of the
Year from the Indiana Association of School Principals District 1.
District 1 is made up of Porter, Lake, Newton
and Jasper counties.
Goetz will be honored at this year’s Principals of the Year Recognition
Celebration, which will be held Nov. 21 as part of the IASP’s annual fall
professional conference. The award will be presented at a dinner at the
Indianapolis Marriott Hotel with IASP State President Steve Baker, along
with Executive Director Gerald Mohr and Blue Ribbon Committee Chair Andrew
Cline.
District High School Principals of the Year are selected by their peers. One
principal is honored from each of the 12 districts. From these 12 district
winners, one is chosen as the 2010 State High School Principal of the Year.
The state winner will be announced at the award celebration.
The IASP is a not-for-profit, professional association serving more than
2,000 building level administrators in Indiana.
Goetz, a Hobart resident, has been a principal for 11 years and an assistant
principal for seven. He also has 15 years experience as a classroom teacher
and has also served as athletic director at Hobart Middle School and Boone
Grove High School.
He serves on the Duneland Education Foundation Board of Directors as well as
on the board for the Future of Chesterton, a partnership with the community
in which students give input on the path that Chesterton should take.
Goetz obtained his BA in math/education from Indiana Central University and
his master’s and administrative certification from Indiana University
Northwest. He has taught math in Lowell, Hobart, Highland, Andrean High, and
Portage, and has been a principal at Boone Grove Middle School, as well as
CHS.
In the nomination packet, Goetz discussed the implementation of the new
International Baccalaureate Programme, which allows students to earn college
credit while studying an internationally recognized curriculum. He also
discussed the Freshmen Academy, which helps freshmen who failed their eighth
grade ISTEP test become familiar with the rigors of high school. He also
discussed the Bridges program, which helps incoming freshman over the summer
work on study habits, healthy life styles and time management.
“My goal throughout my career has always been to help kids,” Goetz wrote as
part of the nomination. “I started by helping the 150 students on my class
load. As an Assistant Principal, I moved to helping those students that were
having some problems with their education. Now as Principal, I am setting
the direction for our building. I have always kept my core values though. I
am still in this to help kids. With any decision that comes my way a very
simple question needs to be answered. Will this benefit our students?”
Letters in support of Goetz’ selection as a Principal of the Year were
submitted by Duneland Superintendent Dirk Baer, School Board member John
Marshall, CHS math teacher Stanley Zeck, and CHS student Ashley White.