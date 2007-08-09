Chesterton High School Principal James Goetz has been selected as the 2010 District High School Principal of the Year from the Indiana Association of School Principals District 1.

District 1 is made up of Porter, Lake, Newton and Jasper counties.

Goetz will be honored at this year’s Principals of the Year Recognition Celebration, which will be held Nov. 21 as part of the IASP’s annual fall professional conference. The award will be presented at a dinner at the Indianapolis Marriott Hotel with IASP State President Steve Baker, along with Executive Director Gerald Mohr and Blue Ribbon Committee Chair Andrew Cline.

District High School Principals of the Year are selected by their peers. One principal is honored from each of the 12 districts. From these 12 district winners, one is chosen as the 2010 State High School Principal of the Year. The state winner will be announced at the award celebration.

The IASP is a not-for-profit, professional association serving more than 2,000 building level administrators in Indiana.

Goetz, a Hobart resident, has been a principal for 11 years and an assistant principal for seven. He also has 15 years experience as a classroom teacher and has also served as athletic director at Hobart Middle School and Boone Grove High School.

He serves on the Duneland Education Foundation Board of Directors as well as on the board for the Future of Chesterton, a partnership with the community in which students give input on the path that Chesterton should take.

Goetz obtained his BA in math/education from Indiana Central University and his master’s and administrative certification from Indiana University Northwest. He has taught math in Lowell, Hobart, Highland, Andrean High, and Portage, and has been a principal at Boone Grove Middle School, as well as CHS.

In the nomination packet, Goetz discussed the implementation of the new International Baccalaureate Programme, which allows students to earn college credit while studying an internationally recognized curriculum. He also discussed the Freshmen Academy, which helps freshmen who failed their eighth grade ISTEP test become familiar with the rigors of high school. He also discussed the Bridges program, which helps incoming freshman over the summer work on study habits, healthy life styles and time management.

“My goal throughout my career has always been to help kids,” Goetz wrote as part of the nomination. “I started by helping the 150 students on my class load. As an Assistant Principal, I moved to helping those students that were having some problems with their education. Now as Principal, I am setting the direction for our building. I have always kept my core values though. I am still in this to help kids. With any decision that comes my way a very simple question needs to be answered. Will this benefit our students?”

Letters in support of Goetz’ selection as a Principal of the Year were submitted by Duneland Superintendent Dirk Baer, School Board member John Marshall, CHS math teacher Stanley Zeck, and CHS student Ashley White.