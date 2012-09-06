The weather cooperated Thursday, with beautiful sunshine and soft breezes as the Class of 2012 bid farewell to Chesterton High School.

Commencement exercises were held in the CHS football stadium, which was packed to near capacity for this culminating event for the graduates.

Teacher Kent Butler gave the commencement address, urging graduates to continue to “build bridges.” He told the class that “many people have built bridges for you and now it is your turn to build bridges." He read the poem the Bridge Builder, his favorite poem, saying it reminded him of this class of 2012. The poem describes building a bridge to the future ...whatever that may be. Butler told graduates that they have learned how to learn and that is something to be excited about. "Be a bridge builder and believe in yourself. Help those in need around you," he urged them.

In his message to fellow graduates Jacob Pruitt said he could not tell them what they have experienced in school as individuals, but that he can tell them about today (now). Urging his classmates to seize the moment he told them life is like a train and you will only be here for a short time. “No matter how far you travel, our paths may meet again,” he said. The connections between these classmates will endure through time, he said and "I will always have a seat saved for you and hope that someday you will fill it.”

In a final note before announcing graduates Principal James Goetz told attendees to “watch out for this class.”

As a mark of their character, “this group of students has really stepped up and helped others this year and raised all kinds of money and offered their support to teachers and their families and friends in need,” he said. “ Watch for these students in the future...they will be making a difference.”

He encouraged the students to continue their efforts to help others as they did through this year.

Diplomas were handed out, tassles were turned and joyous shouts filled the air when the Class of 2012 was announced as graduated.