Back to school time? Duneland tells registration dates

School registration is fast approaching, with the first day of school for Duneland students on Wednesday, August 25.

Elementary and Intermediate school students will register in their respective buildings on Monday and Tuesday, August 9 and 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Chesterton Middle School students will register by grade level. Seventh grade students will register at the school on Monday, August 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Eighth grade students will register at the school on Tuesday, August 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

Students who are unable to register on any of the above dates will be enrolled on the first day of school.

Chesterton High School freshmen and sophomores will register on Monday, August 16 at the following times:

Freshmen: 8 to 9:30 a.m. , A-L; 9:30 to 11 a.m., M-Z.

Sophomores: 12:30 to 2 p.m., A-L; 2 to 3:30 p.m., M-Z.

CHS juniors and seniors will register on August 17 at the following times:

Juniors: 8 to 9:30 a.m., A-L; 9:30-11 a.m., M-Z

Seniors: 12:30 to 2 p.m., A-L; 2-3:30 p.m., M-Z

CHS registration will be closed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. If CHS students are unable to register at the time designated for their grade level, they may register at Open CHS Registration on Wednesday, August 18 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Book Rental Fees

Book rental fees for the 2010-11 school year are: Kindergarten, $100; grade 1, $150; grade 2, $137; grade 3, $123; grade 4, $123; grade 5, $124; grade 6, $126. The middle and high school fees vary according to classes scheduled.

Information and applications about free textbooks, instructional materials and supplies will be available for pick up at registration. Parents/Guardians should acquire the application for such assistance at registration. Parents must file with each school no later than Sept. 3.

Residency Requirements

Proof of residency is required for all new students and any student whose residence within the district has changed since they last enrolled in school.

Acceptable documentation of legal settlement must include the student’s and parent/guardian’s current address on a valid rental/mortgage agreement and one additional document, such as a current payroll stub, a valid voter’s registration card, copies of current monthly utility bills or a valid government issued ID.

Immunization Requirements

All Duneland School Corpora-tion students will be required to provide documentation of immunizations.

Indiana has changed the vaccination requirements for grades 6-12. Indiana state law requires three additional vaccines: Tdap for protection against Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis; MCV4 for protection against bacterial meningitis; and Varicella for protection against Chicken Pox (second dose).

If students are missing these vaccines, they should contact their health care provider or the Porter County Health Department at 465-3525. Vaccinations from the PCHD are free of charge. Information may be found at the Duneland Schools website at

www.duneland.k12.in.us/healthservices/immunizations.html

Students will be excluded from school if not properly immunized 20 days from their enrollment date.

Hot Lunch Program

Single hot lunches for elementary and intermediate students will cost $2.10 per day, middle and high school $2.30 per day, and adults $2.95 per day.

Additional milk is 50 cents per half pint.

Breakfast prices for elementary/intermediate students will cost $1.35 per day, middle and high school $1.50 per day, and adults $1.65 per day.

Free and Reduced Lunches

There is no need to fill out an application for families currently using the food stamp program or TANF. If anytime during the school year a family applies for food stamps or TANF and are approved, they must fill out an application and submit it completed and signed. Their children will be automatically certified to receive free breakfast and lunch at that time.

Eligible families need to fill out only one application per household listing all of the children who are students at Duneland Schools. Turn in the applications at any Duneland School Corporation location. Families are urged to apply early so that their children can start school already approved for free or reduced meals.

Students can receive a free or reduced meal from any lunch line at all schools.

Transportation

All Duneland students who live outside the established walking boundaries of their respective schools will be bused to and from school. Bus routes will be posted at registration, and a driver will be available to answer questions in each building.

Check with neighbors for approximate bus pick up times. Buses will arrive at the respective buildings approximately 15 minutes before school begins.

CHS Parking Permits

CHS students are encouraged to use the school buses, to carpool, and to drive only when essential. Students allowed to drive must present their current driver’s license and completed registration form in order to purchase a parking permit. Parking permits are $10 and may be purchased at registration.

Parking Permit Registration Forms may be downloaded by visiting the Corporation website at www.duneland.k12.in.us/chs/

Click on the link “CHS Parking Permit Registration Form” under News and Updates at the bottom of the page. A parent signature is required on the registration form.

Daily Schedule

The following opening and closing times have been established for each building for the 2010-11 school year:

Chesterton High School: 7:40 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Liberty and Westchester Intermediate: 8:15 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.

Chesterton Middle School: 7:55 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.

All Elementary Schools: 8:05 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.

Half-Day Kindergarten: 8:05 to 10:50 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.

School phone numbers:

Bailly Elementary, 983-3670

Brummitt Elementary, 983-3660

Chesterton Middle, 983-3776

Chesterton High, 983-3730

Jackson Elementary, 983-3680

Liberty Elementary, 983-3650

Liberty Intermediate, 983-3690

Westchester Intermediate, 983-3710

Yost Elementary, 983-3640

Transportation, 983-3615

Duneland Administration, 983-3600

Early Dismissal Days

All Duneland students will have early dismissals on the following days: Thursday, Sept. 16; Tuesday, Oct. 5; Wednesday, Nov. 10; Thursday, Nov. 11; Thursday, Dec. 2; Wednesday, Feb. 2; Thursday, April 7; and Wednesday, May 11.

Early school dismissal times will be: Elementary at 1:45 p.m.; Intermediate at 1:35 p.m., CMS at 2:25 p.m. and CHS at 2:10 p.m.

