Back to school time? Duneland tells registration dates

School registration is fast approaching, with the first day of school for
Duneland students on Wednesday, August 25.
Elementary and Intermediate school students will register in their
respective buildings on Monday and Tuesday, August 9 and 10, from 1 to 3
p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Chesterton Middle School students will register by grade level. Seventh
grade students will register at the school on Monday, August 16 from 1 to 3
p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Eighth grade students will register at the school on
Tuesday, August 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Students who are unable to register on any of the above dates will be
enrolled on the first day of school.
Chesterton High School freshmen and sophomores will register on Monday,
August 16 at the following times:
Freshmen: 8 to 9:30 a.m. , A-L; 9:30 to 11 a.m., M-Z.
Sophomores: 12:30 to 2 p.m., A-L; 2 to 3:30 p.m., M-Z.
CHS juniors and seniors will register on August 17 at the following times:
Juniors: 8 to 9:30 a.m., A-L; 9:30-11 a.m., M-Z
Seniors: 12:30 to 2 p.m., A-L; 2-3:30 p.m., M-Z
CHS registration will be closed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. If CHS
students are unable to register at the time designated for their grade
level, they may register at Open CHS Registration on Wednesday, August 18
from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Book Rental Fees
Book rental fees for the 2010-11 school year are: Kindergarten, $100; grade
1, $150; grade 2, $137; grade 3, $123; grade 4, $123; grade 5, $124; grade
6, $126. The middle and high school fees vary according to classes
scheduled.
Information and applications about free textbooks, instructional materials
and supplies will be available for pick up at registration.
Parents/Guardians should acquire the application for such assistance at
registration. Parents must file with each school no later than Sept. 3.
Residency
Requirements
Proof of residency is required for all new students and any student whose
residence within the district has changed since they last enrolled in
school.
Acceptable documentation of legal settlement must include the student’s and
parent/guardian’s current address on a valid rental/mortgage agreement and
one additional document, such as a current payroll stub, a valid voter’s
registration card, copies of current monthly utility bills or a valid
government issued ID.
Immunization
Requirements
All Duneland School Corpora-tion students will be required to provide
documentation of immunizations.
Indiana has changed the vaccination requirements for grades 6-12. Indiana
state law requires three additional vaccines: Tdap for protection against
Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis; MCV4 for protection against bacterial
meningitis; and Varicella for protection against Chicken Pox (second dose).
If students are missing these vaccines, they should contact their health
care provider or the Porter County Health Department at 465-3525.
Vaccinations from the PCHD are free of charge. Information may be found at
the Duneland Schools website at
www.duneland.k12.in.us/healthservices/immunizations.html
Students will be excluded from school if not properly immunized 20 days from
their enrollment date.
Hot Lunch
Program
Single hot lunches for elementary and intermediate students will cost $2.10
per day, middle and high school $2.30 per day, and adults $2.95 per day.
Additional milk is 50 cents per half pint.
Breakfast prices for elementary/intermediate students will cost $1.35 per
day, middle and high school $1.50 per day, and adults $1.65 per day.
Free and Reduced
Lunches
There is no need to fill out an application for families currently using the
food stamp program or TANF. If anytime during the school year a family
applies for food stamps or TANF and are approved, they must fill out an
application and submit it completed and signed. Their children will be
automatically certified to receive free breakfast and lunch at that time.
Eligible families need to fill out only one application per household
listing all of the children who are students at Duneland Schools. Turn in
the applications at any Duneland School Corporation location. Families are
urged to apply early so that their children can start school already
approved for free or reduced meals.
Students can receive a free or reduced meal from any lunch line at all
schools.
Transportation
All Duneland students who live outside the established walking boundaries of
their respective schools will be bused to and from school. Bus routes will
be posted at registration, and a driver will be available to answer
questions in each building.
Check with neighbors for approximate bus pick up times. Buses will arrive at
the respective buildings approximately 15 minutes before school begins.
CHS Parking
Permits
CHS students are encouraged to use the school buses, to carpool, and to
drive only when essential. Students allowed to drive must present their
current driver’s license and completed registration form in order to
purchase a parking permit. Parking permits are $10 and may be purchased at
registration.
Parking Permit Registration Forms may be downloaded by visiting the
Corporation website at
www.duneland.k12.in.us/chs/
Click on the link “CHS Parking Permit Registration Form” under News and
Updates at the bottom of the page. A parent signature is required on the
registration form.
Daily Schedule
The following opening and closing times have been established for each
building for the 2010-11 school year:
Chesterton High School: 7:40 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Liberty and Westchester Intermediate: 8:15 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.
Chesterton Middle School: 7:55 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.
All Elementary Schools: 8:05 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.
Half-Day Kindergarten: 8:05 to 10:50 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.
School phone
numbers:
Bailly Elementary, 983-3670
Brummitt Elementary, 983-3660
Chesterton Middle, 983-3776
Chesterton High, 983-3730
Jackson Elementary, 983-3680
Liberty Elementary, 983-3650
Liberty Intermediate, 983-3690
Westchester Intermediate, 983-3710
Yost Elementary, 983-3640
Transportation, 983-3615
Duneland Administration, 983-3600
Early Dismissal
Days
All Duneland students will have early dismissals on the following days:
Thursday, Sept. 16; Tuesday, Oct. 5; Wednesday, Nov. 10; Thursday, Nov. 11;
Thursday, Dec. 2; Wednesday, Feb. 2; Thursday, April 7; and Wednesday, May
11.
Early school dismissal times will be: Elementary at 1:45 p.m.; Intermediate
at 1:35 p.m., CMS at 2:25 p.m. and CHS at 2:10 p.m.
Posted 7/15/2010