Back to school time: Duneland Schools start registration next week

The first day of classes for all Duneland students is Wednesday, August 24.

Elementary and intermediate school students will register in their respective buildings on Monday and Tuesday, August 8 and 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Chesterton Middle School students will register by grade level. Seventh grade students will register at the school on Monday, August 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Eighth grade students will register at the school on Tuesday, August 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Students who are unable to register on any of the above dates will be enrolled on the first day of school.

Book rental fees for the 2011-12 school year are: Kindergarten, $118; grade 1, $152; grade 2, $142; grade 3, $133; grade 4, $131; grade 5, $138; and grade 6, $141. Middle and high school fees vary according to classes scheduled.

Information and applications about free textbooks, instructional materials and supplies will be available for pick up at registration. Parents/guardians should acquire the application for such assistance at registration. Parents must file with each school no later than Sept. 2.

Chesterton High School students will register on the following days:

Freshman and Sophomores: Monday, August 15. Freshmen, A-L, 8 to 9:30 a.m.; freshmen, M-Z, 9:30 to 11 a.m.; sophomores, A-L, 12:30 to 2 p.m.; sophomores, M-Z, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Juniors and Seniors: Tuesday, August 16. Juniors, A-L, 8 to 9:30 a.m.; juniors, M-Z, 9:30 to 11 a.m.; seniors, A-L, 12:30 to 2 p.m.; seniors, M-Z, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

CHS registration will be closed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. If CHS students are unable to register at the time designated for his/her grade level, they may register at Open CHS Registration on Wednesday, August 17 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Residency Requirements

Proof of residency is required for all new students and any student whose residence within the district has changed since they last enrolled in school. Acceptable documentation of legal settlement must include the student and parent/guardian’s current address on a valid rental/mortgage agreement and one additional document, such as a current payroll stub, a valid voter’s registration card, copies of current monthly utility bills or a valid government issued ID.

Immunization Requirements

All Duneland School Corporation students will be required to provide documentation of the immunization requirements.

Students entering kindergarten and first grade must now have two appropriately documented varicella vaccines, separated by at least three months, or physician documentation of disease history, or laboratory evidence of immunity.

Indiana state law requires three additional vaccines for students in grades 6-12: Tdap for protection against Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis; MCV4 for protection against bacterial meningitis; and Varicella for protection against Chicken Pox (second dose) or parental documentation of the chickenpox disease. Parents of students missing these vaccines should contact their health care provider or the Porter County Health Department at 465-3525. Information may be found at the Duneland Schools website: www.duneland.k12.in.us/healthservices/immunizations.html

Hot Lunches

Single hot lunches for elementary and intermediate students will cost $2.15 per day; middle and high school $2.35 per day and adults $3 per day. Additional milk is 50 cents per half pint. Breakfast prices for elementary/intermediate students will cost $1.35 per day; middle and high school $1.50 per day and adults $1.60 per day.

There is no need to fill out an application for those currently using the food stamp program or TANF. If anytime druing the school year a family applies for food stamps or TANF and are approved, they must fill out an application and submit it completed and signed. The children will be automatically be certified to receive free breakfast and lunch at that time.

Only one application per household listing all children who are students at Duneland Schools is necessary. Applications can be returned to any Duneland School Corporation location.

Students can receive a free or reduced meal from any lunch line at all schools.

Transportation

All Duneland students who live outside the established walking boundaries of their respective schools will be bused to and from school. Bus routes will be posted at registration and a driver will be available to answer questions in each building. Check with neighbors for approximate bus pick up times. Buses will arrive at the respective buildings approximately 15 minutes before school begins.

CHS Parking Permits

Students are encouraged to use the school buses, to carpool, and to drive only when essential. Students allowed to drive must present their current driver’s license and completed registration form in order to purchase a parking permit. Parking permits are $10 and may be purchased at registration. Parking permit registration forms may be downloaded by visiting the corporation website at www.duneland.k12.in.us/chs. Click on the link “CHS Parking Permit Registration Form” under News and Updates at the bottom of the page. A parent signature is required.

Daily Schedule

The following opening and closing times have been established for each building for the 2011-12 school year:

Chesterton High School--7:40 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Liberty and Westchester Intermediate--8:15 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.

Chesterton Middle School—7:55 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.

All Elementary Schools--8:05 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.

Half-Day Kindergarten—8:05-10:50 a.m. and 11:40 a.m.-2:25 p.m.

School phone numbers

Bailly Elementary, 983-3670

Brummitt Elementary, 983-3660

Chesterton Middle, 983-3776

Chesterton High, 983-3730

Jackson Elementary, 983-3680

Liberty Elementary, 983-3650

Liberty Intermediate, 983-3690

Westchester Intermediate, 983-3710

Yost Elementary, 983-3640

Transportation, 983-3615

Duneland Administration, 983-3600