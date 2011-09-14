Four CHS students are Merit Semifinalists

Four Chesterton High School seniors are among the nation’s 16,000 Semifinalists announced in the 2012 National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) competition. These students have completed the first step in the competition for some 8,300 Merit Scholarships, worth more than $34 million, to be offered next spring.

Based on selection index scores on the 2010 PSAT/NMSQT, the CHS students cited in the 57th annual competition are Sean Miller, Jacob Pruitt, Michaela Raffin and Jonathan Vincent.

Miller, son of Ed and Sue Miller of Chesterton, is active in swimming, Interact Club, National Honor Society, FCA, Natural Helpers, Club EARTH, Quiz Bowl, Academic Super Bowl, Spanish Club and Business Professionals of America. He plans to study pre-medicine, biology or chemistry.

Pruitt, son of Mark and Kristian Pruitt of Chesterton, is active in Quiz Bowl, Natural Helpers, National Honor Society, Academic Super Bowl, Orchestra, Pep Band, Business Professionals of America, and Creative Writers Club. He plans to study economics at Carnegie Mellon.

Raffin, daughter of James and Tina Raffin of Chesterton, is active in varsity volleyball, Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Interact Club. She plans to study hospitality management.

Vincent, son of James and Lori Vincent of Chesterton, is active in Debate, Speech, Quiz Bowl, Academic Decathlon, Science Olympiad, Academic Super Bowl, Business Professionals of America and National Honor Society. He plans to study engineering.