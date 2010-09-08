31 Duneland Schools teachers and 7 staff retire

Teachers are Bailly Elementary-Cindy Kelly; Brummitt Elementary-Linda Cominos, Jane Pearson and Alexis Reed; Jackson Elementary-Judy Coffer, Kathleen Erdelac, Sue Hyle, Rick Lawson (and Liberty Elem.) and Janet Riggers; Yost Elementary-Larry Bol and Jane Lahne; Liberty Intermediate-Elaine M. Shumway and Glen Swanson (LIS/WIS); Westchester Interme-diate - Bill Gustin; Chesterton Middle-Peggy Balta, Tom Kennedy, Mike Lahne, Steve LaPosa, Pat Mitchell, Sue Perry, Pat Salyer, Pete Shaw, James Ton and Tom Trzeciak; Chesterton High-Hal Johnson, Robert Kelly, Rachel Manweiler, Clare Pokorny, Elaine K. Shumway, Stan Zeck and Duneland Media Director Randall Eckley.

The Duneland School Corporation has announced the retirements of 31 teachers and seven classified staff at the end of this school year. The combined years of total teacher service is 1,070 years, 969 in Duneland. The seven staff retirements total 186 combined years of service.

Susan Aubrey began working as a media secretary at Chesterton High School in January, 1990. She became guidance secretary in 1994. Sue then moved to an attendance secretary position in 2007. This year, Sue completes 20 years of work for Duneland School Corporation.

Peggy Balta began her teaching career at Duneland School Corporation in 1972. This year will complete 37 years of teaching. She received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Purdue University. Peggy has taught home economics at Westchester Middle School and Chesterton Middle School.

Larry Bol has been teaching elementary at Duneland School Corporation since 1968. This year completes 42 years of teaching in Duneland. Larry received his undergraduate work and graduate work from Indiana State University. He has taught at Yost Elementary.

Judy Coffer began teaching at Duneland School Corporation in 1971. This year completes 37 years of teaching. Judy also taught one year at Mishawaka School Corporation prior to her Duneland experience. Judy received her bachelor’s degree from Ball State University. Judy received her master’s degree from Valparaiso University. Judy has taught elementary grades at both Liberty Elementary and Jackson Elementary Schools.

Linda Cominos has been teaching at Duneland School Corporation since 1990. This year completes 26 years of teaching in the Duneland School Corporation. She previously taught in Duneland School Corporation for six years. Linda completed her undergraduate work at Indiana University. Her graduate degree was obtained from Valparaiso University. She has taught music at Bailly, Brummitt, Liberty Elementary, and Liberty Middle School.

Randall Eckley began his teaching career with Duneland School Corporation in 1972. This year will complete 38 years. He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Purdue University in U. S. History, Government, English, and School Library Services. Randy began working at Liberty Middle School and continued there until 2000 when he became Director of Media and Technology at the Instructional Materials Center.

Kathleen Erdelac has been teaching at Duneland School Corporation since 1999. This year completes 11 years of teaching at Duneland. She taught ten years for the Porter County Interlocal, some of that in the Duneland Schools. She also taught six years in parochial school. She has taught a total of 27 years. Kathy received her undergraduate and graduate degree from Valparaiso University. Kathy most recently taught at Jackson Elementary.

John “Bill” Gustin has been teaching since 1970. This year completes his 40th year of teaching in Duneland. Bill received his undergraduate degree from Ball State University and his graduate degree from Purdue University. He has taught at the elementary level at Bailly, Brummitt, Jackson, Yost, and WIS. In addition, Bill also coached a total of five sports over a 27 year span of time at Duneland. One year of 9th grade baseball, one year of varsity boys tennis, three years as assistant of boys golf, 10 years assistant of varsity track, one year 7th grade boys "C" team basketball at WMS, one year of 8th grade boys basketball at LMS, several years of CHS boys 9th grade basketball, 19 years as CHS boys JV basketball, and two years as CHS boys varsity basketball.

Peggy “Sue” Hyle began teaching in the Duneland School Corporation in 1986. She taught one year in Doylestown, Pennsylvania and three and a half years in Porter County Schools prior to coming to Duneland. Sue also worked as a substitute teacher throughout the Duneland School Corporation before becoming a full-time teacher. This year will complete 24 years in the Duneland School Corporation. Sue received her undergraduate work at Kutztown State College in Kutztown, Pennsylvania. She received her master’s degree from Purdue University. Sue has taught first and second grade at Jackson Elementary School.

Harold “Hal” Johnson has taught at Duneland School Corporation since 1970. This year completes his 40th year of teaching in Duneland. He also taught a year in East Chicago Heights, Illinois. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degree from Indiana State University. Hal has taught English at Chesterton High School.

Cindy Kelly has been teaching in the Duneland School Corporation since 1978. Prior to coming to Duneland, she taught four years in Michigan City. This year completes 31 years of teaching in the Duneland School Corporation. Cindy received her undergraduate degree from Purdue University and completed her graduate work at Indiana University South Bend. Cindy has taught first and second grade at Bailly Elementary School.

Robert Kelly began teaching at Duneland School Corporation in 1975. This year he will complete 35 years of teaching. Bob received his undergraduate degree from Indiana University and his graduate degree from Indiana University Northwest. Kelly has taught English in Chesterton High School. He has also served as Speech and Debate Director since 1991.

Tom Kennedy has been teaching in the Duneland School Corporation since 1977. He also taught six years at Crown Point. This year completes 33 years of years of teaching in Duneland School Corporation. Tom received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Morehead State University in Kentucky. He has been Music Director and has taught instrumental music at Liberty Middle, Westchester Middle School, and Chesterton High School.

Madge Kollar began working as a Title I aide at Yost Elementary in August of 1978. She has remained a Title I aide since that time. This year Madge will complete 32 years at Duneland School Corporation.

Jane Lahne began teaching at Duneland School Corporation in 1971. She left in 1977 and returned in 1993. Jane worked as a Prime Time Aide prior to returning as a teacher. This year Jane completes 23 years of teaching. She completed her undergraduate degree from Ball State University and her graduate degree at Purdue University. Jane has taught at Yost and Brummitt and has taught kindergarten, first, and second grades.

Michael Lahne has been a teacher at Duneland School Corporation since 1972. This year completes 38 years of teaching. He also taught at the School City of Hammond. He received his undergraduate degree from Ball State University and his graduate degree from Purdue University. Mike taught Industrial Arts at Chesterton High School, Westchester Middle School and Chesterton Middle School.

Steve LaPosa has been teaching in the Duneland School Corporation since 1977. This year completes 33 years of teaching in the Duneland School Corporation. Steve received his undergraduate degree at Valparaiso University and his graduate work at Purdue Calumet. Steve has taught health and physical education at Brummitt, Jackson, Yost, Westchester Middle School, and Chesterton Middle School. He has also served as athletic director and coach.

Rick Lawson has been teaching and serving as guidance counselor in the Duneland School Corporation since 1977. This year completes 33 years of teaching in the Duneland School Corporation. Rick received his undergraduate degree at Calumet College and his graduate degree at Purdue North Central. Rick also received a graduate degree in counseling from Purdue Calumet. Rick began teaching at Liberty Elementary. While at Liberty Elementary, he taught first, fourth, and fifth grades. After obtaining his counseling degree, he began work as a guidance counselor at Liberty Elementary and Jackson.

Rachel Manweiler has taught at Duneland School since 1994. This year Rachel completes sixteen years with Duneland. Rachel also taught one year at Topeka Public Schools in Topeka, Kansas and three years at Valley Forge Christian Academy in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. Rachel received her BS in Chemistry and Mathematics from the University of Kansas. She did graduate work at Kansas State University and Valparaiso University. Rachel has taught math at Chesterton High School the last sixteen years.

Rita Matthys began working as a bus driver in 1971. She has continued working in the Transportation Department. This year Rita completed 39 years of service. Rita retired in December, 2009.

Pat Mitchell has been teaching in the Duneland School Corporation since 1967. She worked at Duneland for two years, moved to Wisconsin for one year and returned in 1971. This year completes 41 years of service in the Duneland School Corporation. Pat did her undergraduate work at Creighton University and her graduate work at Valparaiso University. Pat has worked at Westchester and Chesterton Middle Schools for her whole career.

Jane Pearson began her teaching career with the Duneland School Corporation in 1973. This year completes her 37th year. Jane received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Purdue University. Jane has worked as a kindergarten teacher at Brummitt Elementary during her entire teaching career.

Sue Perry has been teaching in the Duneland School Corporation since 1991. This year she will complete 19 years in Duneland Schools. She also worked seven years in Portage Schools. Sue did both her undergraduate and graduate work at Indiana University Northwest. Sue taught communications and social studies at Westchester Middle School and Chesterton Middle School.

Clare Pokorny has been teaching in the Duneland School Corporation since 1993. This year completes 17 years with Duneland. She also worked a half year in Pennsylvania and another nine years at Valparaiso Schools. Clare also taught at the university level. Clare received her undergraduate degree from California University of Pennsylvania. Her graduate work was done at Purdue Calumet. She has taught math at Liberty Middle School and Chesterton High School.

Lynne Proper began working as the cafeteria manager in 1998. This year she completed 12 years in that position. Lynne retired in December, 2009.

Nancy Alexis Reed began teaching in the Duneland School Corporation in 1995. This year completes 15 years with the Duneland School Corporation. Alexis also taught in Casper, Wyoming for eight years. Alexis was an ILS aide at Brummitt and Yost Elementary before becoming a full-time teacher for Duneland. Alexis also worked as a media secretary at Chesterton High School. Alexis completed her undergraduate degree from the University of Wyoming. Alexis has taught second grade at Brummitt Elementary.

Bonnie Ricard started working as a bus driver in 1978. She has continued working in the Transportation Department. This year Bonnie completed 31 years of service. Bonnie retired in November, 2009.

Janet Riggers has worked at Duneland School Corporation since 1990. This year will complete 20 years of service. Janet also worked at Hobart Township Schools for seven years. Janet received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Indiana State. She received her master’s from Indiana University Northwest. She pursued and received her media specialist certification from Purdue Calumet. Janet has worked an elementary media specialist at Jackson Elementary School.

Pat Salyer has been teaching in the Duneland School Corporation since 1970. This year will complete 40 years of service. Pat received her undergraduate work at Morehead State University in Kentucky. Her graduate work was done at Indiana University Northwest. Pat also received a master’s in counseling at Purdue Calumet. Pat began teaching elementary school at Bailly Elementary and moved to Liberty School. After becoming a guidance counselor, she worked at Westchester Middle School and Chesterton Middle School.

Pete Shaw has been teaching in the Duneland School Corporation since 1976. This year completes 34 years of service. He also taught one year at Hammond Public Schools and one year at Crown Point. Pete received his undergraduate work at Indiana State University and his graduate work from Indiana University Northwest. Pete has taught social studies at Liberty Middle School and Chesterton Middle School.

Elaine K. Shumway has been teaching in the Duneland School Corporation since 1966. This year completes 42 years of service. Elaine did her undergraduate work at Bob Jones University and her graduate work at Ball State University. Elaine has taught French at Liberty Middle School, Westchester Middle School, Chesterton Middle School, and Chesterton High School.

Elaine M. Shumway has taught in the Duneland School Corporation since 1973. This year completes 37 years of teaching. Elaine received her undergraduate degree from Indiana University. She completed her graduate degree from Purdue University. She began teaching at Jackson Elementary in third grade. She moved to Liberty Elementary where she taught at all levels. She then moved to Liberty Intermediate and has taught fifth and sixth grades.

Beverly Smith began working as a media secretary at Chesterton High School in February, 1989. She continued working at CHS until 2004 when she moved to Bailly Elementary as a media secretary. This year Bev completed 22 years of working for the Duneland School Corporation.

Glenn Swanson began working at Duneland School Corporation in 1992. This year completes 18 years of serving as a guidance counselor in Duneland. Glenn also worked one year at Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation, fifteen years at Concord Community Schools in Elkhart, and five years at Fairfield Community Schools. Glenn worked a total of 21 years before coming to Duneland Schools. Glenn received his bachelor’s degree at Monmouth College. He received his master’s degree from St. Francis College. Glenn has served as a guidance counselor at Chesterton High School and Westchester and Liberty Intermediate Schools. He also served as Head Basketball Coach.

Ed Thilman began working for the Duneland School Corporation as a custodian at Chesterton High School in 1980. Ed moved to the maintenance department in 1981. He continued working in the maintenance department until November, 2009. Ed completed 30 years of service upon his retirement.

James Ton has been teaching in the Duneland School Corporation since 1973. This year completes 37 years of service to Duneland. He also has an additional five years of service at Gary Emerson for a total of 42 years of teaching. Jim did his undergraduate work at University of Indianapolis and his graduate work at Purdue. He also added counseling and administration licenses. Jim taught social studies at Chesterton High School and also was a guidance counselor at Liberty Middle School. He served as assistant principal at Liberty Middle School and Westchester Middle School before becoming principal at Westchester and then moved to Chesterton Middle School. Mr. Ton has also served and worked on various committees both locally in the community, professionally and nationally.

Tom Trzeciak began teaching at Duneland School Corporation in 1973. This year he will complete 37 years of teaching. He previously taught four years at Northwest School Corporation in Middletown, Indiana. Tom received his bachelor’s and master’s degree from Ball State University. Tom has taught Industrial Arts at Westchester Middle School and Chesterton Middle School.

Stan Zeck has been teaching in the Duneland School Corporation since 1972. This year completes 38 years of service. Stan did his undergraduate and graduate work at Indiana University. Stan has taught math at Liberty Middle School and Chesterton High School.