State grades schools: Duneland, A; Valpo, B; Discovery, B

The Duneland School Corporation and four others in Porter County received an
“A” grade under the Indiana Department of Education’s school ranking
program. The DOE on Monday announced the rankings under its school
accountability program known as P.L. 221, which monitors school progress
based on their ISTEP results and end of course assessments. For the first
time, the state assigned a letter grade instead of the previous labels. An
“exemplary” last year is now an A, while a “commendable” last year is now a
B and an “academic progress” is a C.
As a school corporation, Duneland scored an “A,” an improvement over last
year’s “commendable,” or “B,” status. The other Porter County school
corporations getting the A grade were Boone Township, East Porter County
Schools, Porter Township, and Portage Township.
The Valparaiso School Corporation received a “B,” a downgrade from last
year’s “exemplary” rating. Also getting a B was the Union Township Schools,
which also got the equivalent of a B last year.
The Discovery Charter School was graded for the first time, since last year
was its first year in operation. Discovery got a “B.”
Looking at the school by school breakdown, all but two Duneland Schools
received an “A” grade. Chesterton High School and Westchester Intermediate
both received a C. For CHS, that was an improvement over last year’s “watch”
status, while for WIS, the grade was a downgrade from last year’s
“exemplary” status.
Duneland Superintendent Dirk Baer said that overall, Duneland did well in
the ranking system. But he also said the program itself is flawed, since it
measures schools based on their ISTEP scores without taking into account
student groups, such as special education or those in the lower socio
economic status, who often do not perform as well as others on the
standardized tests.
He noted that a “C” is considered average, but that this is the grade that
some of the best high schools in the region, including CHS and Valparaiso
High School, received.
The DOE announced the rankings on Monday. A record number of schools, 775 in
total, received the A ranking. Overall, 42 percent earned an A, while
another 9 percent were ranked as B.
The number of schools receiving an F, or Academic Probation, decreased by 50
percent, the DOE said.
The following is the breakdown of the rankings in Porter County, with the
school corporation overall listed first followed by the individual schools.
Last year’s comparable grade is shown in parentheses.
Duneland: A (B). Jackson, A (A); Brummitt, A (B); Liberty Intermediate, A
(A); Liberty Elementary, A (B); CHS, C (D); WIS, C (A); Bailly, A (A);
Chesterton Middle, A (B); Yost, A (A).
Valparaiso: B (A). VHS, C (C); Ben Franklin Middle, A (A); TJ Middle, C (C);
TJ Elementary, A (B); Central A (A); Flint Lake, B (A); Cooks Corner, A (A);
Hayes Leonard, B (A); Memorial, A (A); Northview, A (A); Parkview, A (A).
Portage: A (A). John Simatovich, B (A); Portage High, C (D); Aylesworth, A
(C); Fegely, B (C); Crisman, A (A); Central, A (A); Ethel Jones, A (A);
Willowcreek Middle, B (A); Kyle, A (A); Paul Saylor, B (A); Myers, A (A);
South Haven, A (A).
Boone Township: A (B). Hebron High, C (D); Hebron Middle, A (A); Hebron
Elementary, A (B).
East Porter: A (B). Morgan Middle and High, A (B); Morgan Elementary, A (A);
Kouts Middle and High, B (B); Kouts Elementary, A (A); Washington Middle and
High, A (B); Washington Elementary, A (A).
Porter Township: A (A). Boone Grove Elementary, A (A); Boone Grove High, A
(D); Boone Grove Middle, A (A); Porter Lakes, A (A).
Union: B (B). Wheeler High, C (B); Union Middle, B (B); Union Elementary, A
(A).