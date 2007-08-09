Duneland students back to school Wednesday

The first day of classes for all Duneland students is tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The following opening and closing times have been established for each building for the 2010-11 school year:

Chesterton High School--7:40 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Liberty and Westchester Intermediate--8:15 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.; Chesterton Middle School—7:55 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.

All Elementary Schools--8:05 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.; Half-Day Kindergarten—8:05-10:50 a.m. and 11:40 a.m.-2:25 p.m.

Hot Lunch Program

Single hot lunches for elementary and intermediate students will cost $2.10 per day; middle and high school $2.30 per day and adults $2.95 per day. Additional milk is 50¢ per half pint. Breakfast prices for elementary/intermediate students will cost $1.35 per day; middle and high school $1.50 per day and adults $1.65 per day.

Free and Reduced Lunches

Important Update: There is NO need to fill out an application if you are currently using the food stamp program or TANF. If at anytime during the school year you apply for food stamps or TANF and are approved, you must fill out an application and submit it completed and signed. Your children will be automatically certified to receive Free Breakfast and Lunch at that time.

You will only need to fill out one application per household listing all children who are students at Duneland Schools.

Turn this application in at any Duneland School Corporation location.

Apply early so that your children can start school already approved for free or reduced meals.

Students can receive a free or reduced meal from any lunch line at all schools.

School phone numbers are: Bailly Elementary 983-3670; Brummitt Elementary 983-3660; Chesterton Middle School 983-3776; Chesterton High School 983-3730; Jackson Elementary 983-3680; Liberty Elementary 983-3650; Liberty Intermediate School 983-3690; Westchester Intermediate School 983-3710; Yost Elementary 983-3640; Transportation 983-3615; Duneland Administration 983-3600.

Immunization Requirements

All Duneland School Corporation students will be required to provide documentation of meeting the immunization requirements.

Indiana has changed the vaccination requirements for grades 6-12 for the 2010-2011 school year.

Indiana state law now requires three additional vaccines: Tdap for protection against Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis; MCV4 for protection against bacterial meningitis and Varicella for protection against Chicken Pox (second dose).

If your student is missing these vaccines, contact your health care provider or the Porter County Health Department (219-465-3525). Vaccinations from the PCHD are free of charge.

Students will be excluded from school if not properly immunized 20 days from their enrollment date.

The Porter County Health Department is offering Mass Immunization Clinics for students needing to update their immunizations on Friday, Sept. 10 and Friday, Sept. 17 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Valparaiso Clinic, 155 Indiana Avenue Suite 104, Valparaiso.

No pre-registrations will be accepted. Please visit the Duneland website at www.duneland.k12.in.us/healthservices/healthhome.html for guidelines and information.