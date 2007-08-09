Duneland students back to school Wednesday

The first day of classes for all Duneland students is tomorrow, Wednesday,
Aug. 25.
The following opening and closing times have been established for each
building for the 2010-11 school year:
Chesterton High School--7:40 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Liberty and Westchester
Intermediate--8:15 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.; Chesterton Middle School—7:55 a.m. to
2:55 p.m.
All Elementary Schools--8:05 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.; Half-Day
Kindergarten—8:05-10:50 a.m. and 11:40 a.m.-2:25 p.m.
Hot Lunch
Program
Single hot lunches for elementary and intermediate students will cost $2.10
per day; middle and high school $2.30 per day and adults $2.95 per day.
Additional milk is 50¢ per half pint. Breakfast prices for
elementary/intermediate students will cost $1.35 per day; middle and high
school $1.50 per day and adults $1.65 per day.
Free and Reduced
Lunches
Important Update: There is NO need to fill out an application if you are
currently using the food stamp program or TANF. If at anytime during the
school year you apply for food stamps or TANF and are approved, you must
fill out an application and submit it completed and signed. Your children
will be automatically certified to receive Free Breakfast and Lunch at that
time.
You will only need to fill out one application per household listing all
children who are students at Duneland Schools.
Turn this application in at any Duneland School Corporation location.
Apply early so that your children can start school already approved for free
or reduced meals.
Students can receive a free or reduced meal from any lunch line at all
schools.
School phone numbers are: Bailly Elementary 983-3670; Brummitt Elementary
983-3660; Chesterton Middle School 983-3776; Chesterton High School
983-3730; Jackson Elementary 983-3680; Liberty Elementary 983-3650; Liberty
Intermediate School 983-3690; Westchester Intermediate School 983-3710; Yost
Elementary 983-3640; Transportation 983-3615; Duneland Administration
983-3600.
Immunization
Requirements
All Duneland School Corporation students will be required to provide
documentation of meeting the immunization requirements.
Indiana has changed the vaccination requirements for grades 6-12 for the
2010-2011 school year.
Indiana state law now requires three additional vaccines: Tdap for
protection against Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis; MCV4 for protection
against bacterial meningitis and Varicella for protection against Chicken
Pox (second dose).
If your student is missing these vaccines, contact your health care provider
or the Porter County Health Department (219-465-3525). Vaccinations from the
PCHD are free of charge.
Students will be excluded from school if not properly immunized 20 days from
their enrollment date.
The Porter County Health Department is offering Mass Immunization Clinics
for students needing to update their immunizations on Friday, Sept. 10 and
Friday, Sept. 17 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Valparaiso Clinic, 155 Indiana
Avenue Suite 104, Valparaiso.
No pre-registrations will be accepted. Please visit the Duneland website at
www.duneland.k12.in.us/healthservices/healthhome.html for guidelines and
information.