John Marshall files for Duneland School Board, Custer not running

Editor's Note: This is corrected from the printed Tribune:

Former Duneland School Board member John R. Marshall has filed for the at-large school board seat in this year’s General Election.

According to the Porter County Voters Registration office this morning, Marshall is the only candidate so far who has filed his candidacy for the Duneland School Board.

School Board candidates are required to submit CAN-34 petitions for nomination which require at least ten signatures from registered voters living in the school district. The deadline to submit petitions is Friday, Aug. 24 at noon.

Marshall previously served on the school board as the Westchester/Pine representative for one term before he was ousted by retired CHS teacher, Ralph Ayres, in 2010.

The at-large seat’s current occupant, Duneland School Board President Janice Custer, told the Chesterton Tribune this morning that she will not be seeking reelection for a fifth term.

“I would like to see someone younger get in there,” Custer said, adding she thinks serving 16 years on the board is enough for her.

The other board seat on the ballot in this year’s election is the Jackson Twp. seat. Incumbent Nick Jurasevich told the Tribune today that he intends to run for another term.

The candidate must reside within Jackson Township to run for the Township seat. Both the Jackson Twp. seat and the At-large seats are voted on by all voters living within the boundaries of the school district.