John Marshall files for Duneland School Board, Custer not running

Editor's Note: This is corrected from the printed Tribune:
Former Duneland School Board member John R. Marshall has filed for the
at-large school board seat in this year’s General Election.
According to the Porter County Voters Registration office this morning,
Marshall is the only candidate so far who has filed his candidacy for the
Duneland School Board.
School Board candidates are required to submit CAN-34 petitions for
nomination which require at least ten signatures from registered voters
living in the school district. The deadline to submit petitions is Friday,
Aug. 24 at noon.
Marshall previously served on the school board as the Westchester/Pine
representative for one term before he was ousted by retired CHS teacher,
Ralph Ayres, in 2010.
The at-large seat’s current occupant, Duneland School Board President Janice
Custer, told the Chesterton Tribune this morning that she will not be
seeking reelection for a fifth term.
“I would like to see someone younger get in there,” Custer said, adding she
thinks serving 16 years on the board is enough for her.
The other board seat on the ballot in this year’s election is the Jackson
Twp. seat. Incumbent Nick Jurasevich told the Tribune today that he
intends to run for another term.
The candidate must reside within Jackson Township to run for the Township
seat. Both the Jackson Twp. seat and the At-large seats are voted on by all
voters living within the boundaries of the school district.