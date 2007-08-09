Duneland schools to begin registration August 8
Registration begins August 8 for the 2011-12 Duneland School year.
The first day of classes for all Duneland students is Wednesday, August 24.
Elementary and Intermediate School students will register in their
respective buildings on Monday and Tuesday, August 8 and 9 from 1-3 p.m. and
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Chesterton Middle School students will register by grade level. Seventh
grade students will register at the school on Monday, August 15 from 1-3
p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Eighth grade students will register at the school on
Tuesday, August 16 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Students who are unable to
register on any of the above dates will be enrolled on the first day of
school.
Book rental fees for the 2011-12 school year are: Kindergarten, $118; grade
1, $152; grade 2, $142; grade 3, $133; grade 4, $131; grade 5, $138; grade
6, $141; and the middle and high school fees vary according to classes
scheduled. Information and applications about free textbooks, instructional
materials and supplies will be available for pick up at registration.
Parents/guardians should acquire the application for such assistance at
registration. Parents must file with each school no later than Sept. 2.
Chesterton High School: Students will register on the following days:
Freshman and Sophomore Registration: Monday, August 15. Freshmen 8-9:30
a.m., A-L and 9:30-11:00 a.m., M-Z; Sophomores, 12:30-2 p.m., A-L and 2-3:30
p.m., M-Z
Junior and Senior Registration: Tuesday, August 16. Juniors, 8-9:30 a.m.,
A-L and 9:30-11 a.m., M-Z; Seniors, 12:30-2 p.m., A-L and 2 to 3:30 p.m.,
M-Z
CHS registration will be closed from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each day. If CHS
students are unable to register at the time designated for his/her grade
level, they may register at Open CHS Registration on Wednesday, August 17
from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
A Proof of Residency is required for all new students and any student whose
residence within the district has changed since they last enrolled in
school. Acceptable documentation of legal settlement must include the
student and parent/guardian’s current address on a valid rental/mortgage
agreement and one additional document, such as a current payroll stub, a
valid voter’s registration card, copies of current monthly utility bills or
a valid government issued ID.
Immunizations
All Duneland School Corporation students will be required to provide
documentation of the immunization requirements.
Students entering kindergarten and first grade must now have two
appropriately documented varicella vaccines, separated by at least three
months, or physician documentation of disease history, or laboratory
evidence of immunity.
Indiana state law requires three additional vaccines for students in grades
6-12: Tdap for protection against Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis; MCV4
for protection against bacterial meningitis; and Varicella for protection
against Chicken Pox (second dose) or parental documentation of the
chickenpox disease. Students missing these vaccines should contact their
health care provider or the Porter County Health Department (465-3525).
Information may be found at the Duneland Schools website at
duneland.k12.in.us/healthservices/immunizations.html
Lunches
Single hot lunches for elementary and intermediate students will cost $2.15
per day; middle and high school $2.35 per day and adults $3 per day.
Additional milk is 50 cents per half pint. Breakfast prices for
elementary/intermediate students will cost $1.35 per day; middle and high
school $1.50 per day and adults $1.60 per day.
There is no need to fill out an application for those currently using the
food stamp program or TANF. If anytime during the school year a family
applies for food stamps or TANF and are approved, they must fill out an
application and submit it completed and signed. The children will be
automatically certified to receive free breakfast and lunch at that time.
Each household only needs to fill out one application listing all children
who are students at Duneland Schools. Applications may be turned in at any
Duneland School Corporation location. Parents are urged to apply early so
that their children can start school already approved for free or reduced
meals. Students can receive a free or reduced meal from any lunch line at
all schools.
Transportation
All Duneland students who live outside the established walking boundaries of
their respective schools will be bused to and from school. Bus routes will
be posted at registration and a driver will be available to answer questions
in each building. Check with neighbors for approximate bus pick up times.
Buses will arrive at the respective buildings approximately 15 minutes
before school begins.
Parking Permits
Students are encouraged to use the school buses, to carpool, and to drive
only when essential. Students allowed to drive must present their current
driver’s license and completed registration form in order to purchase a
parking permit. Parking permits are $10 and may be purchased at
registration. Parking registration forms may be downloaded by visiting the
website at duneland.k12.in.us/chs/. Click on CHS Parking Permit Registration
Form under News and Updates at the bottom of the page. A parent signature is
required on the registration form.
Daily Schedule
The following opening and closing times have been established for each
building for the 2011-12 school year:
Chesterton High School--7:40 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Liberty and Westchester Intermediate--8:15 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.
Chesterton Middle School—7:55 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.
All Elementary Schools--8:05 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.
Half-Day Kindergarten--8:05-10:50 a.m. and 11:40 a.m.-2:25 p.m.
Early Dismissal Days: All Duneland students will have early dismissals on
the following days: Thursday, Sept. 15, Tuesday, Oct. 4, Wednesday, Nov. 9,
Thursday, Nov. 10, Thursday, Dec. 1, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012, Tuesday, April
10 and Wednesday, May 9. School dismissals times will be: Elementary at 1:45
p.m.; Intermediate at 1:35 p.m., CMS at 2:25 p.m. and CHS at 2:10 p.m.