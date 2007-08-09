IU Trustees Chairman William Cast says the board promised McRobbie it would try to raise his pay from the bottom of the Big Ten when he was hired in four years ago. The Herald-Times says it's now in the middle of the range of salaries for Big Ten presidents.

IU Bloomington Professional Council President Grant Simpson says other workers received smaller pay increases while shouldering more of their health care costs. The council represents 2,400 professional employees of the university.

The Communication Workers of America Local 4730 called on McRobbie Wednesday to forgo all but 1.5 percent of his increase to match the average pay raises of university employees.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University workers are criticizing President Michael McRobbie's 22 percent increase in his base pay over the last two years.

Duneland schools to begin registration August 8

Registration begins August 8 for the 2011-12 Duneland School year.

The first day of classes for all Duneland students is Wednesday, August 24.

Elementary and Intermediate School students will register in their respective buildings on Monday and Tuesday, August 8 and 9 from 1-3 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Chesterton Middle School students will register by grade level. Seventh grade students will register at the school on Monday, August 15 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Eighth grade students will register at the school on Tuesday, August 16 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Students who are unable to register on any of the above dates will be enrolled on the first day of school.

Book rental fees for the 2011-12 school year are: Kindergarten, $118; grade 1, $152; grade 2, $142; grade 3, $133; grade 4, $131; grade 5, $138; grade 6, $141; and the middle and high school fees vary according to classes scheduled. Information and applications about free textbooks, instructional materials and supplies will be available for pick up at registration. Parents/guardians should acquire the application for such assistance at registration. Parents must file with each school no later than Sept. 2.

Chesterton High School: Students will register on the following days:

Freshman and Sophomore Registration: Monday, August 15. Freshmen 8-9:30 a.m., A-L and 9:30-11:00 a.m., M-Z; Sophomores, 12:30-2 p.m., A-L and 2-3:30 p.m., M-Z

Junior and Senior Registration: Tuesday, August 16. Juniors, 8-9:30 a.m., A-L and 9:30-11 a.m., M-Z; Seniors, 12:30-2 p.m., A-L and 2 to 3:30 p.m., M-Z

CHS registration will be closed from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each day. If CHS students are unable to register at the time designated for his/her grade level, they may register at Open CHS Registration on Wednesday, August 17 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

A Proof of Residency is required for all new students and any student whose residence within the district has changed since they last enrolled in school. Acceptable documentation of legal settlement must include the student and parent/guardian’s current address on a valid rental/mortgage agreement and one additional document, such as a current payroll stub, a valid voter’s registration card, copies of current monthly utility bills or a valid government issued ID.

Immunizations

All Duneland School Corporation students will be required to provide documentation of the immunization requirements.

Students entering kindergarten and first grade must now have two appropriately documented varicella vaccines, separated by at least three months, or physician documentation of disease history, or laboratory evidence of immunity.

Indiana state law requires three additional vaccines for students in grades 6-12: Tdap for protection against Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis; MCV4 for protection against bacterial meningitis; and Varicella for protection against Chicken Pox (second dose) or parental documentation of the chickenpox disease. Students missing these vaccines should contact their health care provider or the Porter County Health Department (465-3525). Information may be found at the Duneland Schools website at duneland.k12.in.us/healthservices/immunizations.html

Lunches

Single hot lunches for elementary and intermediate students will cost $2.15 per day; middle and high school $2.35 per day and adults $3 per day. Additional milk is 50 cents per half pint. Breakfast prices for elementary/intermediate students will cost $1.35 per day; middle and high school $1.50 per day and adults $1.60 per day.

There is no need to fill out an application for those currently using the food stamp program or TANF. If anytime during the school year a family applies for food stamps or TANF and are approved, they must fill out an application and submit it completed and signed. The children will be automatically certified to receive free breakfast and lunch at that time.

Each household only needs to fill out one application listing all children who are students at Duneland Schools. Applications may be turned in at any Duneland School Corporation location. Parents are urged to apply early so that their children can start school already approved for free or reduced meals. Students can receive a free or reduced meal from any lunch line at all schools.

Transportation

All Duneland students who live outside the established walking boundaries of their respective schools will be bused to and from school. Bus routes will be posted at registration and a driver will be available to answer questions in each building. Check with neighbors for approximate bus pick up times. Buses will arrive at the respective buildings approximately 15 minutes before school begins.

Parking Permits

Students are encouraged to use the school buses, to carpool, and to drive only when essential. Students allowed to drive must present their current driver’s license and completed registration form in order to purchase a parking permit. Parking permits are $10 and may be purchased at registration. Parking registration forms may be downloaded by visiting the website at duneland.k12.in.us/chs/. Click on CHS Parking Permit Registration Form under News and Updates at the bottom of the page. A parent signature is required on the registration form.

Daily Schedule

The following opening and closing times have been established for each building for the 2011-12 school year:

Chesterton High School--7:40 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Liberty and Westchester Intermediate--8:15 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.

Chesterton Middle School—7:55 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.

All Elementary Schools--8:05 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.

Half-Day Kindergarten--8:05-10:50 a.m. and 11:40 a.m.-2:25 p.m.

Early Dismissal Days: All Duneland students will have early dismissals on the following days: Thursday, Sept. 15, Tuesday, Oct. 4, Wednesday, Nov. 9, Thursday, Nov. 10, Thursday, Dec. 1, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012, Tuesday, April 10 and Wednesday, May 9. School dismissals times will be: Elementary at 1:45 p.m.; Intermediate at 1:35 p.m., CMS at 2:25 p.m. and CHS at 2:10 p.m.