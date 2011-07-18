Last week’s release of the ISTEP-plus test scores for students in grades 3
through 8 showed that the Duneland Schools finished somewhat better than the
new Discovery Charter School. Parochial schools located in Porter County had
overall higher scores.
The ISTEP results show that in grade 3 Discovery School had a higher
percentage of students passing both English and math than the five Duneland
elementary schools. In grade 4 three Duneland schools had higher combined
scores than Discovery while two reported a lower combined percentage.
Both Duneland intermediate schools had higher combined passing percentages
than Discovery in both grades 5 and 6. Discovery school did not offer grades
7 or 8.
At the same time, the scores for several parochial schools -- St. Patrick
School in Chesterton, Nativity School in Portage, St. Paul’s in Valparaiso
and Immanuel Lutheran in Valparaiso -- were higher.
The grade by grade breakdown is as follows. The scores show the percentage
of students passing the ISTEP tests, with Duneland School grades shown
first, followed by Discovery and then the parochial schools. Discovery
Charter School at this time only goes through grade 6, while the private
schools go through grade 8.
Third Grade
Jackson: Passing both English and math, 90.4; English, 97.3; Math, 91.9.
Brummit: Passing both English and math, 87.7; English, 96.5; Math, 89.5
Liberty Elementary: Passing both English and math, 82.7; English, 92.9;
math, 83.7.
Bailly: Passing both English and math, 75.3; English, 83.5; math, 81.4.
Yost: Passing both English and math, 81.3; English, 86.8; Math, 86.8
Discovery: Passing both English and math, 97.9; English, 97.9; Math, 100.
St. Pat’s: Passing both English and math, 85.7; English, 90.5; Math, 85.7
St. Paul’s: Passing both English and math, 96.4; English, 100; Math, 96.4.
Immanuel Lutheran: Passing both English and math, 93.1; English, 100; Math,
93.1.
Nativity: Passing both English and math, 88.9; English, 88.9; Math, 94.4.
Fourth Grade
Jackson: Passing both English and math, 90.4; English, 94; Math, 94;
Science, 95.2.
Brummit: Passing both English and math, 88; English, 94.7; Math, 90.7;
Science, 90.7.
Liberty Elementary: Passing both English and math, 84.3; English, 92.6;
Math, 85.2; Science, 84.3.
Bailly: Passing both English and math, 83.8; English, 92.3; Math, 86.3;
Science, 84.6.
Yost: Passing both English and math, 77; English, 92; Math, 79.3; Science,
88.5.
Discovery: Passing both English and math, 84.1; English, 97.7; Math, 86.4;
Science, 93.2.
St. Pat’s: Passing both English and math, 84.4; English, 90.6; Math, 90.6;
Science, 96.9.
St. Paul’s: Passing both English and math, 93.2; English, 97.7; Math, 93.2;
Science, 97.7.
Immanuel Lutheran: Passing both English and math, 100; English, 100; Math,
100; Science, 95.
Nativity: Passing both English and math, 76.2; English, 76.2; Math, 90.5;
Science; 76.2.
Fifth Grade
Westchester Intermediate: Passing both English and math, 80.2; English,
81.3; Math, 92.9; Social Studies, 75.
Liberty Intermediate: Passing both English and math, 89.5; English, 93.2;
Math, 95.1; Social Studies, 80.2.
Discovery: Passing both English and math, 76.6; English, 78.7; Math, 89.4;
Social Studies, 78.7
St. Pat’s: Passing both English and math, 87; English, 87; Math, 100; Social
Studies, 73.9.
St. Paul’s: Passing both English and math, 85.4; English, 90.2; Math, 92.7;
Social Studies, 92.7.
Immanuel Lutheran: Passing both English and math, 94.7; English, 94.7; Math,
100; Social Studies, 89.5.
Nativity: Passing both English and math, 100; English, 100; Math, 100;
Social Studies, 75.
Sixth Grade
Westchester Intermediate: Passing both English and math, 71.3; English,
78.7; Math, 84.2; Science, 72.1
Liberty Intermediate: Passing both English and math, 81.1; English, 83.6;
Math, 93.1; Science, 82.4.
Discovery: Passing both English and math, 56.3; English, 56.3; Math, 75;
Science, 75.
St. Pat’s: Passing both English and math, 95.8; English, 100; Math, 95.8;
Science, 87.5.
St. Paul’s: Passing both English and math, 100; English, 100; Math, 100;
Science, 92.3.
Immanuel Lutheran: Passing both English and math, 84.2; English, 89.5; Math,
95; Science, 85.
Nativity: Passing both English and math, 93.3; English, 100; Math, 93.3;
Science, 73.3.
Seventh Grade
Chesterton Middle: Passing both English and math, 79.8; English, 83.6; Math,
86.4; Social Studies, 80.6.
St. Pat’s: Passing both English and math, 96.4; English, 100; Math, 96.4;
Social Studies, 100.
St. Paul’s: Passing both English and math, 100; English, 100; Math, 100;
Social Studies, 95.7.
Immanuel Lutheran: Passing both English and math, 84.2; English, 100; Math,
84.2; Social Studies, 78.9.
Nativity: Passing both English and math, 80; English, 86.7; Math, 80; Social
Studies, 80.
Eighth Grade
Chesterton
Middle: Passing both English and math, 79.6; English, 83.1; Math, 87.8.
St. Pat’s:
Passing both English and math, 90; English, 95; Math, 95.
St. Paul’s:
Passing both English and math, 96.9; English, 100; Math, 96.9
Immanuel
Lutheran: Passing both English and math, 75.9; English, 89.7; Math, 86.2.
Nativity:
Passing both English and math, 85.7; English, 92.9; Math, 92.9.