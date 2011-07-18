Last week’s release of the ISTEP-plus test scores for students in grades 3 through 8 showed that the Duneland Schools finished somewhat better than the new Discovery Charter School. Parochial schools located in Porter County had overall higher scores.

The ISTEP results show that in grade 3 Discovery School had a higher percentage of students passing both English and math than the five Duneland elementary schools. In grade 4 three Duneland schools had higher combined scores than Discovery while two reported a lower combined percentage.

Both Duneland intermediate schools had higher combined passing percentages than Discovery in both grades 5 and 6. Discovery school did not offer grades 7 or 8.

At the same time, the scores for several parochial schools -- St. Patrick School in Chesterton, Nativity School in Portage, St. Paul’s in Valparaiso and Immanuel Lutheran in Valparaiso -- were higher.

The grade by grade breakdown is as follows. The scores show the percentage of students passing the ISTEP tests, with Duneland School grades shown first, followed by Discovery and then the parochial schools. Discovery Charter School at this time only goes through grade 6, while the private schools go through grade 8.

Third Grade

Jackson: Passing both English and math, 90.4; English, 97.3; Math, 91.9.

Brummit: Passing both English and math, 87.7; English, 96.5; Math, 89.5

Liberty Elementary: Passing both English and math, 82.7; English, 92.9; math, 83.7.

Bailly: Passing both English and math, 75.3; English, 83.5; math, 81.4.

Yost: Passing both English and math, 81.3; English, 86.8; Math, 86.8

Discovery: Passing both English and math, 97.9; English, 97.9; Math, 100.

St. Pat’s: Passing both English and math, 85.7; English, 90.5; Math, 85.7

St. Paul’s: Passing both English and math, 96.4; English, 100; Math, 96.4.

Immanuel Lutheran: Passing both English and math, 93.1; English, 100; Math, 93.1.

Nativity: Passing both English and math, 88.9; English, 88.9; Math, 94.4.

Fourth Grade

Jackson: Passing both English and math, 90.4; English, 94; Math, 94; Science, 95.2.

Brummit: Passing both English and math, 88; English, 94.7; Math, 90.7; Science, 90.7.

Liberty Elementary: Passing both English and math, 84.3; English, 92.6; Math, 85.2; Science, 84.3.

Bailly: Passing both English and math, 83.8; English, 92.3; Math, 86.3; Science, 84.6.

Yost: Passing both English and math, 77; English, 92; Math, 79.3; Science, 88.5.

Discovery: Passing both English and math, 84.1; English, 97.7; Math, 86.4; Science, 93.2.

St. Pat’s: Passing both English and math, 84.4; English, 90.6; Math, 90.6; Science, 96.9.

St. Paul’s: Passing both English and math, 93.2; English, 97.7; Math, 93.2; Science, 97.7.

Immanuel Lutheran: Passing both English and math, 100; English, 100; Math, 100; Science, 95.

Nativity: Passing both English and math, 76.2; English, 76.2; Math, 90.5; Science; 76.2.

Fifth Grade

Westchester Intermediate: Passing both English and math, 80.2; English, 81.3; Math, 92.9; Social Studies, 75.

Liberty Intermediate: Passing both English and math, 89.5; English, 93.2; Math, 95.1; Social Studies, 80.2.

Discovery: Passing both English and math, 76.6; English, 78.7; Math, 89.4; Social Studies, 78.7

St. Pat’s: Passing both English and math, 87; English, 87; Math, 100; Social Studies, 73.9.

St. Paul’s: Passing both English and math, 85.4; English, 90.2; Math, 92.7; Social Studies, 92.7.

Immanuel Lutheran: Passing both English and math, 94.7; English, 94.7; Math, 100; Social Studies, 89.5.

Nativity: Passing both English and math, 100; English, 100; Math, 100; Social Studies, 75.

Sixth Grade

Westchester Intermediate: Passing both English and math, 71.3; English, 78.7; Math, 84.2; Science, 72.1

Liberty Intermediate: Passing both English and math, 81.1; English, 83.6; Math, 93.1; Science, 82.4.

Discovery: Passing both English and math, 56.3; English, 56.3; Math, 75; Science, 75.

St. Pat’s: Passing both English and math, 95.8; English, 100; Math, 95.8; Science, 87.5.

St. Paul’s: Passing both English and math, 100; English, 100; Math, 100; Science, 92.3.

Immanuel Lutheran: Passing both English and math, 84.2; English, 89.5; Math, 95; Science, 85.

Nativity: Passing both English and math, 93.3; English, 100; Math, 93.3; Science, 73.3.

Seventh Grade

Chesterton Middle: Passing both English and math, 79.8; English, 83.6; Math, 86.4; Social Studies, 80.6.

St. Pat’s: Passing both English and math, 96.4; English, 100; Math, 96.4; Social Studies, 100.

St. Paul’s: Passing both English and math, 100; English, 100; Math, 100; Social Studies, 95.7.

Immanuel Lutheran: Passing both English and math, 84.2; English, 100; Math, 84.2; Social Studies, 78.9.

Nativity: Passing both English and math, 80; English, 86.7; Math, 80; Social Studies, 80.

Eighth Grade

Chesterton Middle: Passing both English and math, 79.6; English, 83.1; Math, 87.8.

St. Pat’s: Passing both English and math, 90; English, 95; Math, 95.

St. Paul’s: Passing both English and math, 96.9; English, 100; Math, 96.9

Immanuel Lutheran: Passing both English and math, 75.9; English, 89.7; Math, 86.2.

Nativity: Passing both English and math, 85.7; English, 92.9; Math, 92.9.