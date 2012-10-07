State lists ISTEP scores; local schools mostly above average

The Indiana Department of Education this morning released the statewide ISTEP-plus scores from the spring round of testing in English and math for public schools in grades 3 through 8.

The results show that with three exceptions in the math scores, all grades in the Duneland Schools exceeded the state average. The local charter school, Discovery, also exceeded the state average in all grades.

The following is a grade-by-grade breakdown in each of the public Duneland schools.