State lists ISTEP scores; local schools mostly above average

Grade 3
Statewide average passing in English/language arts was 85%. Statewide
average in math was 79%.
Jackson: English, 95.7%; math, 82.6%; passing both, 79.7%.
Brummitt: English, 86.3%; math, 69.2%; passing both, 68.6%.
Liberty: English, 93.8%; math, 90.7%; passing both, 87.5%.
Bailly: English, 89.2%; math, 86.3%; passing both, 81.4%.
Yost: English, 85.4%; math, 75.9%; passing both, 72%.
Discovery: English, 95.6%; math, 97.8%; passing both, 95.6%.
Grade 4
Statewide average passing in English/language arts was 82%. Statewide
average in math was 79%.
Jackson: English, 97.5%; math, 90%; passing both, 88.8%.
Brummitt: English, 87.3%; math, 87.3%; passing both, 83.6%.
Liberty: English, 77%; math, 75%; passing both, 66%.
Bailly: Enlgish, 80.2%; math, 76.4%; passing both, 67.9%.
Yost: English, 83.9%; math, 83.9%; passing both, 75.9%.
Discovery: English, 95.7%; math, 93.6%; passing both, 89.4%.
Grade 5
Statewide average passing English/language arts was 78% and in math, 86%.
WIS: English, 85.7%; math, 95.7%; passing both, 84.6%.
LIS: English, 89.6%; math, 92.7%; passing both, 85.9%.
Discovery: English, 93.9%; math, 95.9%; passing both, 89.8%.
Grade 6
Statewide average passing English/language arts was 78% and in math, 82%.
WIS: English, 80.3%; math, 88.8%; passing both, 77.5%.
LIS: English, 84.2%; math, 92.4%; passing both, 82.5%.
Discovery: English, 89.1%; math, 97.8%; passing both, 89.1%.
Grade 7
Statewide average passing English/language arts was 75% and in math, 78%.
CMS: English, 81.6%; math, 84.4%; passing both, 76.2%.
Discovery: English: 91.7%; math, 91.7%; passing both, 83.3%.
Grade 8
Statewide average passing English/language arts was 73% and in math, 80%.
CMS: English, 73.9%; math, 78.5%; passing both, 67.8%.
All Grades
Below are the overall passing scores, with all grades in all grades
combined, for Porter County school corporations.
Duneland: English, 83%; math, 85.3%; passing both, 77%.
Boone Township: English, 88.5%; math, 88.7%; passing both, 82.8%.
East Porter: English, 91.9%; math, 91.7%; passing both, 87.5%.
Porter Township: English, 83.9%; math, 83.1%; passing both, 76.2%.
Union Township: English, 89.3%; math, 88.4%; passing both, 83.8%.
Portage Township: English, 85.4%; math, 87.2%; passing both, 79.5%.
Valparaiso: English, 91%; math, 88.9%; passing both, 84.8%.