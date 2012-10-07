Chesterton Tribune

State lists ISTEP scores; local schools mostly above average

The Indiana Department of Education this morning released the statewide ISTEP-plus scores from the spring round of testing in English and math for public schools in grades 3 through 8.

The results show that with three exceptions in the math scores, all grades in the Duneland Schools exceeded the state average. The local charter school, Discovery, also exceeded the state average in all grades.

The following is a grade-by-grade breakdown in each of the public Duneland schools.

Grade 3

Statewide average passing in English/language arts was 85%. Statewide average in math was 79%.

Jackson: English, 95.7%; math, 82.6%; passing both, 79.7%.

Brummitt: English, 86.3%; math, 69.2%; passing both, 68.6%.

Liberty: English, 93.8%; math, 90.7%; passing both, 87.5%.

Bailly: English, 89.2%; math, 86.3%; passing both, 81.4%.

Yost: English, 85.4%; math, 75.9%; passing both, 72%.

Discovery: English, 95.6%; math, 97.8%; passing both, 95.6%.

Grade 4

Statewide average passing in English/language arts was 82%. Statewide average in math was 79%.

Jackson: English, 97.5%; math, 90%; passing both, 88.8%.

Brummitt: English, 87.3%; math, 87.3%; passing both, 83.6%.

Liberty: English, 77%; math, 75%; passing both, 66%.

Bailly: Enlgish, 80.2%; math, 76.4%; passing both, 67.9%.

Yost: English, 83.9%; math, 83.9%; passing both, 75.9%.

Discovery: English, 95.7%; math, 93.6%; passing both, 89.4%.

Grade 5

Statewide average passing English/language arts was 78% and in math, 86%.

WIS: English, 85.7%; math, 95.7%; passing both, 84.6%.

LIS: English, 89.6%; math, 92.7%; passing both, 85.9%.

Discovery: English, 93.9%; math, 95.9%; passing both, 89.8%.

Grade 6

Statewide average passing English/language arts was 78% and in math, 82%.

WIS: English, 80.3%; math, 88.8%; passing both, 77.5%.

LIS: English, 84.2%; math, 92.4%; passing both, 82.5%.

Discovery: English, 89.1%; math, 97.8%; passing both, 89.1%.

Grade 7

Statewide average passing English/language arts was 75% and in math, 78%.

CMS: English, 81.6%; math, 84.4%; passing both, 76.2%.

Discovery: English: 91.7%; math, 91.7%; passing both, 83.3%.

Grade 8

Statewide average passing English/language arts was 73% and in math, 80%.

CMS: English, 73.9%; math, 78.5%; passing both, 67.8%.

All Grades

Below are the overall passing scores, with all grades in all grades combined, for Porter County school corporations.

Duneland: English, 83%; math, 85.3%; passing both, 77%.

Boone Township: English, 88.5%; math, 88.7%; passing both, 82.8%.

East Porter: English, 91.9%; math, 91.7%; passing both, 87.5%.

Porter Township: English, 83.9%; math, 83.1%; passing both, 76.2%.

Union Township: English, 89.3%; math, 88.4%; passing both, 83.8%.

Portage Township: English, 85.4%; math, 87.2%; passing both, 79.5%.

Valparaiso: English, 91%; math, 88.9%; passing both, 84.8%.

　

 

