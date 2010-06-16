Duneland students do better than state average in latest ISTEP results

The Indiana Department of Education this morning released the
school-by-school breakdown of ISTEP scores for all students in grades 3
through 8 in the state.
The scores show that Duneland students fared better than the state average
in each of the grades tested. Duneland’s results ranged from 73 percent of
the students in grades 5, 7 and 8 passing both the English and math portions
of the test to 83 percent of the third graders passing both components.
In addition to English and math, students in grades four and six were tested
on science, while students in grades five and seven were tested on social
studies.
Statewide, about 75 percent of students passed both the English and math
tests, with about 74 percent of the students passing the English portion and
76 percent passing the math section. That’s better than last year’s scores,
with about 70 percent of all students passing English and 71 percent passing
math, according to the Associated Press.
Parents have been able to access their children’s individual scores for
several weeks. This morning, the statewide results comparing school
corporations and individual school results were released.
The results are available online at the DOE’s website at
http://www.doe.in.gov/istep/2010
The following are the results for Duneland, first listed by grades, then by
individual schools. The pass-plus designation refers to those students who
scored exceptionally high on the tests. The figures in parentheses refer to
the state averages.
Duneland, By
Grade
Grade 3: Percent passing both English and math, 83 percent (state average,
70 percent). Percent passing English, 89 (79); Percent passing math, 87
(75). Percent with pass-plus in both English and math, 12 percent; pass-plus
math, 28 percent; pass-plus English, 18 percent.
Grade 4: Percent passing both English and math, 79 percent (state average,
68 percent). Percent passing English, 88 (77); Percent passing math, 83
(75). Percent passing science, 87 (75). Percent with pass-plus in both
English and math, 14 percent; percent pass-plus math, 25. Percent pass-plus
English, 22.
Grade 5: Percent passing both English and math, 73 percent (state average,
67 percent). Percent passing English, 75 (71). Percent passing math, 88
(80). Percent passing social studies, 70 (64). Percent with pass-plus in
both English and math, 11 percent. Percent with pass-plus math, 39. Percent
pass-plus English, 13.
Grade 6: Percent passing both English and math, 75 percent (state average,
65 percent). Percent passing English, 77 (72). Percent passing math, 88
(77). Percent passing science, 71 (58). Percent with pass-plus in both
English and math, 14. Percent pass-plus math, 22. Percent pass-plus English,
24.
Grade 7: Percent passing both English and math, 73 percent (state average,
64). Percent passing English, 80 (72). Percent passing math, 84 (73).
Percent passing social studies, 76 (64). Percent with pass-plus in both
English and math, 12. Percent with pass-plus in math, 24. Percent with
pass-plus in English, 17.
Grade 8: Percent passing both English and math, 73 percent (state average,
62 percent. Percent passing English, 80 (69). Percent passing math, 81 (72).
Percent with pass-plus in both English and math, 9. Percent pass-plus math,
17. Percent pass-plus English, 13.
Duneland Schools
Bailly, third grade: 87 percent passed English, 90 percent passed math, 84
percent passed both.
Bailly, fourth grade: 89 percent passed English, 85 percent passed math, 85
percent passed both; 87 percent passed science.
Brummitt third grade: 94 percent passed English, 92 percent passed math, 90
percent passed both.
Brummitt fourth grade: 86 percent passed Enlgish, 76 percent passed math, 71
percent passed both; 79 percent passed science.
Jackson, third grade: 94 passed English, 94 percent passed math, 90 percent
passed both.
Jackson, fourth grade: 94 percent passed English, 86 percent passed math, 85
percent passed both; 93 percent passed science.
Liberty, third grade: 90 percent passed English, 82 percent passed math, 81
percent passed both.
Liberty, fourth grade: 86 percent passed English, 84 percent passed math, 78
percent passed both; 93 percent passed science.
Yost, third grade: 82 percent passed English, 78 percent passed math, 73
percent passed both.
Yost, fourth grade: 85 percent passed English, 83 percent passed math, 79
percent passed both. 84 percent passed science.
Liberty, fifth grade: 84 percent passed English, 94 percent passed math, 82
percent passed both; 75 percent passed social studies.
Liberty, sixth grade: 72 percent passed English, 87 percent passed math, 70
percent passed both; 72 percent passed science.
Westchester fifth grade: 71 percent passed English, 84 percent passed math,
68 percent passed both. 67 percent passed social studies.
Westchester sixth grade: 80 percent passed English, 88 percent passed math,
77 percent passed both; 70 percent passed science.
CMS, seventh grade: 80 percent passed English, 84 percent passed math, 73
percent passed both; 76 percent passed social studies.
CMS, eighth grade: 80 percent passed English, 81 percent passed math, 73
percent passed both.
Other Porter
County Schools
The following are results for other Porter County schools. The percentage
shown refers to students who passed both the English and math portions of
the test.
Third Grade
Boone Township: 82 percent
East Porter: 96 percent
Porter Township: 85 percent
Union Township: 83 percent
Portage Township: 82 percent
Valparaiso: 89 percent
Fourth Grade
Boone Township: 85 percent
East Porter: 88 percent
Porter Township, 81 percent
Union township: 83 percent
Portage Township: 78 percent
Valparaiso: 81 percent
Fifth Grade
Boone Townshp: 75 percent
East Porter: 85 percent
Porter Township: 78 percent
Union: 81 percent
Portage Township: 76 percent
Valparaiso: 82 percent
Sixth Grade
Boone Township: 73 percent
East Porter: 82 percent
Porter Township: 79 percent
Union: 80 percent
Portage: 71 percent
Valparaiso: 82 percent
Seventh Grade
Boone Township: 76 percent
East Porter: 75 percent
Porter Township: 80 percent
Union Township: 71 percent
Portage: 69 percent
Valparaiso: 79 percent
Eighth Grade
Boone Township: 79 percent
Easter Porter: 77 percent
Porter Township: 71 percent
Union: 80 percent
Portage: 71 percent
Valparaiso: 82 percent