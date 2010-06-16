Duneland students do better than state average in latest ISTEP results

The Indiana Department of Education this morning released the school-by-school breakdown of ISTEP scores for all students in grades 3 through 8 in the state.

The scores show that Duneland students fared better than the state average in each of the grades tested. Duneland’s results ranged from 73 percent of the students in grades 5, 7 and 8 passing both the English and math portions of the test to 83 percent of the third graders passing both components.

In addition to English and math, students in grades four and six were tested on science, while students in grades five and seven were tested on social studies.

Statewide, about 75 percent of students passed both the English and math tests, with about 74 percent of the students passing the English portion and 76 percent passing the math section. That’s better than last year’s scores, with about 70 percent of all students passing English and 71 percent passing math, according to the Associated Press.

Parents have been able to access their children’s individual scores for several weeks. This morning, the statewide results comparing school corporations and individual school results were released.

The results are available online at the DOE’s website at http://www.doe.in.gov/istep/2010

The following are the results for Duneland, first listed by grades, then by individual schools. The pass-plus designation refers to those students who scored exceptionally high on the tests. The figures in parentheses refer to the state averages.

Duneland, By Grade

Grade 3: Percent passing both English and math, 83 percent (state average, 70 percent). Percent passing English, 89 (79); Percent passing math, 87 (75). Percent with pass-plus in both English and math, 12 percent; pass-plus math, 28 percent; pass-plus English, 18 percent.

Grade 4: Percent passing both English and math, 79 percent (state average, 68 percent). Percent passing English, 88 (77); Percent passing math, 83 (75). Percent passing science, 87 (75). Percent with pass-plus in both English and math, 14 percent; percent pass-plus math, 25. Percent pass-plus English, 22.

Grade 5: Percent passing both English and math, 73 percent (state average, 67 percent). Percent passing English, 75 (71). Percent passing math, 88 (80). Percent passing social studies, 70 (64). Percent with pass-plus in both English and math, 11 percent. Percent with pass-plus math, 39. Percent pass-plus English, 13.

Grade 6: Percent passing both English and math, 75 percent (state average, 65 percent). Percent passing English, 77 (72). Percent passing math, 88 (77). Percent passing science, 71 (58). Percent with pass-plus in both English and math, 14. Percent pass-plus math, 22. Percent pass-plus English, 24.

Grade 7: Percent passing both English and math, 73 percent (state average, 64). Percent passing English, 80 (72). Percent passing math, 84 (73). Percent passing social studies, 76 (64). Percent with pass-plus in both English and math, 12. Percent with pass-plus in math, 24. Percent with pass-plus in English, 17.

Grade 8: Percent passing both English and math, 73 percent (state average, 62 percent. Percent passing English, 80 (69). Percent passing math, 81 (72). Percent with pass-plus in both English and math, 9. Percent pass-plus math, 17. Percent pass-plus English, 13.

Duneland Schools

Bailly, third grade: 87 percent passed English, 90 percent passed math, 84 percent passed both.

Bailly, fourth grade: 89 percent passed English, 85 percent passed math, 85 percent passed both; 87 percent passed science.

Brummitt third grade: 94 percent passed English, 92 percent passed math, 90 percent passed both.

Brummitt fourth grade: 86 percent passed Enlgish, 76 percent passed math, 71 percent passed both; 79 percent passed science.

Jackson, third grade: 94 passed English, 94 percent passed math, 90 percent passed both.

Jackson, fourth grade: 94 percent passed English, 86 percent passed math, 85 percent passed both; 93 percent passed science.

Liberty, third grade: 90 percent passed English, 82 percent passed math, 81 percent passed both.

Liberty, fourth grade: 86 percent passed English, 84 percent passed math, 78 percent passed both; 93 percent passed science.

Yost, third grade: 82 percent passed English, 78 percent passed math, 73 percent passed both.

Yost, fourth grade: 85 percent passed English, 83 percent passed math, 79 percent passed both. 84 percent passed science.

Liberty, fifth grade: 84 percent passed English, 94 percent passed math, 82 percent passed both; 75 percent passed social studies.

Liberty, sixth grade: 72 percent passed English, 87 percent passed math, 70 percent passed both; 72 percent passed science.

Westchester fifth grade: 71 percent passed English, 84 percent passed math, 68 percent passed both. 67 percent passed social studies.

Westchester sixth grade: 80 percent passed English, 88 percent passed math, 77 percent passed both; 70 percent passed science.

CMS, seventh grade: 80 percent passed English, 84 percent passed math, 73 percent passed both; 76 percent passed social studies.

CMS, eighth grade: 80 percent passed English, 81 percent passed math, 73 percent passed both.

Other Porter County Schools

The following are results for other Porter County schools. The percentage shown refers to students who passed both the English and math portions of the test.

Third Grade

Boone Township: 82 percent

East Porter: 96 percent

Porter Township: 85 percent

Union Township: 83 percent

Portage Township: 82 percent

Valparaiso: 89 percent

Fourth Grade

Boone Township: 85 percent

East Porter: 88 percent

Porter Township, 81 percent

Union township: 83 percent

Portage Township: 78 percent

Valparaiso: 81 percent

Fifth Grade

Boone Townshp: 75 percent

East Porter: 85 percent

Porter Township: 78 percent

Union: 81 percent

Portage Township: 76 percent

Valparaiso: 82 percent

Sixth Grade

Boone Township: 73 percent

East Porter: 82 percent

Porter Township: 79 percent

Union: 80 percent

Portage: 71 percent

Valparaiso: 82 percent

Seventh Grade

Boone Township: 76 percent

East Porter: 75 percent

Porter Township: 80 percent

Union Township: 71 percent

Portage: 69 percent

Valparaiso: 79 percent

Eighth Grade

Boone Township: 79 percent

Easter Porter: 77 percent

Porter Township: 71 percent

Union: 80 percent

Portage: 71 percent

Valparaiso: 82 percent