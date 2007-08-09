Neighboring states' laws more stringent

This is what the Indiana Department of Education (DOE) says about
homeschooling on its website:
(1) Parents may “choose” to register their homeschool with DOE but are not
required to do so.
(2) Homeschooled students, like public-school students, must attend 180 days
of class over the school year, although parents decide “which days (the)
school will be in session and how long to teach each day.”
(3) Indiana Code requires a homeschool education to be “equivalent” to that
provided by public schools but does “not define equivalency of instruction”
and so there is “no state-approved curriculum for home education at any
grade level” and no state-approved textbooks, nor does DOE provide curricula
or books to homeschooling parents.
(4) Homeschooling parents should keep attendance records, copies of which
the local public-school superintendent may request “to verify attendance.”
(5) Parents should notify the local public-school when they withdraw their
children for homeschooling or the children “may be considered truant.”
Illinois and
Michigan
The laws governing homeschooling in Illinois and Michigan are—on paper at
least—somewhat more stringent than the law in Indiana.
In Illinois and Michigan, homeschooling parents are not required to
register their homeschool either with the local public school corporation or
with the state department of education. In Illinois and Michigan—as in
Indiana—homeschool reporting is entirely voluntary.
Illinois and Michigan, however, do require homeschooling parents to
teach specific subjects. In Illinois: language arts, math, biological and
physical sciences, fine arts, and physical development and health. In
Michigan: math, reading, English, science, and social studies in all grades,
and U.S. and Michigan government and history in grades 10-12.
Indiana Code, by contrast, specifically exempts homeschooling parents from
all curricula and programs mandated in the public schools.
Kentucky and
Ohio
The laws governing homeschooling in Kentucky and Ohio are far more stringent
than the law in Indiana.
In Kentucky, homeschooling parents must not only—annually and by letter to
the local public school superintendent—report their homeschool but also the
names, ages, and place of residence of all pupils in attendance, “together
with any facts that the superintendent may require to facilitate the laws
relating to compulsory attendance and employment of children.”
In Kentucky, homeschooling parents must provide a term of instruction “at
least as long” as that in effect for public schools: 1,062 hours of actual
instruction over 177 days per year.
And in Kentucky as well, homeschools must be open to inspection by the
Director of Pupil Personnel, the Department of Education, or the Cabinet for
Families and Children, “to ensure that the requirements of compulsory
attendance are being met.”
No such regulations are in effect in Indiana. In particular, Indiana Code
requires homeschooling parents to provide a 180-day school year but does not
specify the number of instructional hours to be offered over the course of
that year.
In Ohio, homeschooling parents must likewise notify the local public school
superintendent of their intent to homeschool their children; must provide
assurance that the children will receive a minimum of 900 hours of
instruction per year; must provide a “brief outline of the intended
curriculum” and list of textbooks, correspondence courses, and other “basic
teaching materials”; and must themselves meet certain minimum-education
requirements.
If the homeschooling parent in Ohio does not meet those requirements—as
determined by the local public school superintendent—he must “work under the
direction of a person holding a baccalaureate degree from a recognized
college” until the parent himself earns a high-school diploma or GED.
In addition, homeschooling parents in Ohio must maintain their homeschool
status by demonstrating through an annual assessment that their children are
“making sufficient academic progress,” either by providing certified
standardized achievement test results or by securing a review of their
children’s’ work by a “certified teacher or other person mutually agreed
upon by the parent and the superintendent.”
No such minimum-education requirement is in place for homeschooling parents
in Indiana.