New standardized test could be harder than ISTEP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana students who prepare for the state’s
standardized tests in a few years may find they face a harder exam.
State Superintendent Tony Bennett told the Indiana Education Roundtable on
Wednesday that the new PARCC test in the 2014-2015 school year will be more
difficult than the ISTEP because it measures the progress of students
differently. He says the questions will cover fewer topics at a greater
depth.
The new test will also include a cumulative skills assessment in 11th grade
so colleges have a better sense of which students may need remediation
before pursuing a degree.
The new PARCC assessment will be a common standardized test used in multiple
states. The test received a $186 million “Race to the Top” grant from the
U.S. Department of Education.