New standardized test could be harder than ISTEP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana students who prepare for the state’s standardized tests in a few years may find they face a harder exam.

State Superintendent Tony Bennett told the Indiana Education Roundtable on Wednesday that the new PARCC test in the 2014-2015 school year will be more difficult than the ISTEP because it measures the progress of students differently. He says the questions will cover fewer topics at a greater depth.

The new test will also include a cumulative skills assessment in 11th grade so colleges have a better sense of which students may need remediation before pursuing a degree.

The new PARCC assessment will be a common standardized test used in multiple states. The test received a $186 million “Race to the Top” grant from the U.S. Department of Education.