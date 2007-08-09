Discovery Charter School to hold admission lottery

The Discovery Charter School will hold its February board of directors
meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22, following its school lottery drawing which
starts at 6 p.m.
Applications to
be considered in the lottery were due to the school at noon last Friday.
Because there
are more applicants than spots, the charter school holds a random lottery
before each new school year to determine which applicants will be accepted
as students, said Discovery Board of Directors President Laurie Metz.
Siblings of
existing students are first identified and placed, Metz said, and then the
remaining spots are given through the lottery.
The third party
drawing the names this year will be Kim Swift, supervisory education
specialist for the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
Once spots are
filled, the lottery will also determine which applicants are to be put on
the waitlist.
Metz said
Kindergarten applications received after the Feb. 17 deadline are placed on
the waiting list in the order received after those first considered in the
lottery. Applicants for other grade levels can remain on the waitlist as it
goes forward every year, she said.
After the
lottery, the board will convene at approximately 6:30 p.m., starting with a
presentation given by first grade students and teachers.
There will be a
director’s report and approval of the school’s financial report which will
include comments and questions from members of the public.
The board will
review the school’s sustainability policy and dress code revisions under old
business. For new business, the board will determine the target enrollment
for the 2012-13 school year.
There will also
be an opportunity for any further public comment.
The board will
meet at inside the Discovery Charter School located at 800 Canonie Drive in
Porter.
The board
regularly meets the fourth Wednesday of each month.
