CHS debate team wins 5th straight state championship

The Chesterton High School Debate team defeated all other schools competing
to secure their fifth consecutive state championship and 22nd overall.
Across the four events, the team was represented in three final rounds.
Chesterton won with 61 points, the runners up finished with 44.5 points
respectively.
Valparaiso High School came in fifth place, followed by Munster (4th),
Brebeuf (3rd), and West Lafayette (2nd).
Seniors Victoria Simms and Kalina Smith won the Policy debate State
Championship. They defeated their opponents from West Lafayette by a 4 – 1
decision. This marked the 2nd consecutive final round for Simms and Smith,
who were runners up previously.
Senior Michael Leopold made it to the finals of Lincoln-Douglas before
falling to a student from Brebeuf Prep Academy. Leopold was the recipient of
the Robert Brittain Mental Attitude award, which is voted on by the board of
directors for the Indiana High School Forensics Association. Leopold was
recognized for his outstanding leadership in a number of community, state,
and national programs.
Mikaela Meyer and Humaria Khan were among the 15 finalists in Congressional
Debate. Meyers and Khan were both recognized for their achievement, but did
not place in the top 8 of the final round chamber.
At the State Tournament, individuals accumulate points for their school by
advancing into the elimination rounds. All four Chesterton teams broke to
elimination rounds in Policy Debate. Cassidy Peretin and Andrew Caratini
were Octafinalists, TJ Jaegar and Michael Anderson were Quarterfinalists,
and Jon Vincent and Justin Reed were in the top four as Semifinalists.
Jack McCrum was an Octafinalist in Lincoln-Douglas and Brie McCready was
eliminated in the Semifinal round of competition
Miranda Whah and Morgan Jackson were the lone team that broke to elimination
rounds in Public Forum debate. They finished as Octafinalists.
Abby Burke and Elaine Tagert individually advanced to the semifinals of
Congressional Debate.
The rest of the Chesterton team consisted of McKenzie Richardson, Eric
Dreischerf, Nikita Chawla, Christian O’Brien, Ronald Kovach, Jessica Ratel-Khan,
Summer Stockwell, and Salman Lakhani.
The team was assisted throughout the weekend by Brett Lara, Kaley Brown, and
Corinne Leopold. The team is coached jointly by Chris Lowery and Scott
Woodhouse.