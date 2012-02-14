CHS debate team wins 5th straight state championship

The Chesterton High School Debate team defeated all other schools competing to secure their fifth consecutive state championship and 22nd overall. Across the four events, the team was represented in three final rounds.

Chesterton won with 61 points, the runners up finished with 44.5 points respectively.

Valparaiso High School came in fifth place, followed by Munster (4th), Brebeuf (3rd), and West Lafayette (2nd).

Seniors Victoria Simms and Kalina Smith won the Policy debate State Championship. They defeated their opponents from West Lafayette by a 4 – 1 decision. This marked the 2nd consecutive final round for Simms and Smith, who were runners up previously.

Senior Michael Leopold made it to the finals of Lincoln-Douglas before falling to a student from Brebeuf Prep Academy. Leopold was the recipient of the Robert Brittain Mental Attitude award, which is voted on by the board of directors for the Indiana High School Forensics Association. Leopold was recognized for his outstanding leadership in a number of community, state, and national programs.

Mikaela Meyer and Humaria Khan were among the 15 finalists in Congressional Debate. Meyers and Khan were both recognized for their achievement, but did not place in the top 8 of the final round chamber.

At the State Tournament, individuals accumulate points for their school by advancing into the elimination rounds. All four Chesterton teams broke to elimination rounds in Policy Debate. Cassidy Peretin and Andrew Caratini were Octafinalists, TJ Jaegar and Michael Anderson were Quarterfinalists, and Jon Vincent and Justin Reed were in the top four as Semifinalists.

Jack McCrum was an Octafinalist in Lincoln-Douglas and Brie McCready was eliminated in the Semifinal round of competition

Miranda Whah and Morgan Jackson were the lone team that broke to elimination rounds in Public Forum debate. They finished as Octafinalists.

Abby Burke and Elaine Tagert individually advanced to the semifinals of Congressional Debate.

The rest of the Chesterton team consisted of McKenzie Richardson, Eric Dreischerf, Nikita Chawla, Christian O’Brien, Ronald Kovach, Jessica Ratel-Khan, Summer Stockwell, and Salman Lakhani.

The team was assisted throughout the weekend by Brett Lara, Kaley Brown, and Corinne Leopold. The team is coached jointly by Chris Lowery and Scott Woodhouse.