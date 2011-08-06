2011 Commencement to be held inside Thursday

The 121st annual Chesterton High School commencement exercises to recognize the 454 graduates for 2011 will be hosted on Thursday, June 9 at 7 p.m. at the Chesterton High School gym.

The decision to hold commencement inside was made this morning.

Admission tickets are required. The doors at the Gym will be opened at 6 p.m.

Special tickets are required for those guests who are physically unable to climb the bleachers. Special handicapped parking is available. It is recommended that seniors and those with mobility limitations be dropped off while other family members park the vehicle elsewhere.

Senior class officers are—Alexis Zimmer, president; Kevin Potter, vice president, Rana Torabi, secretary; and Elizabeth Koch, treasurer.

Commencement address will be presented by teacher Michael Okeley and the student address will be presented by Kevin Potter.

Other events of the day include presentation of honor students by James Goetz, Principal; awarding of the diplomas by Dr. Dirk E. Baer, Superintendent of Schools; Monte Moffett, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum; Dr. David L. Pruis, Assistant Superintendent for Operations and Human Resources, and the officers and members of the DSC Board of Education, followed by the traditional turning of the tassels and closing by Alexis Zimmer, class president and Kevin Potter, class vice president.

Graduates are Connor Lee Allison, Susan Cheryl Allshouse, David Lee Alumbaugh, Nicolette Erin Amans, Megan Elizabeth Amling, Enrique Anaya, Andrew David Anderson, Bryant Darnell Anderson Jr., Arturo Azcona III,

Adam Rick Baadsgaard, Ashton Rae Balch, Ashley Brook Ballestero, Anthony John Barango, Claude Vittorrio Barnett III, Chad Edward Barney, Ave'Sha Chaunise Beeks, Katie Alice Behrendt, Abigail Jean Beierwalter, Caitlin Jennifer Beland, Nadia Alexa Belghozlane, Amanda Elaine Berman, Robert Lars Berry, Thomas Joseph Biel, Jacob Paul Bloomquist, Arthur Lee Blunk, Alex Anthony Boatright, Jacob Daniel Bobos, Andrew David Bobrowski, Brittany Danielle Bocian, Mark Steven Borowiak, Krista Lynn Bottos, Kerbi Lynn Bowen, Brandon Michael Boyd, Ryan Eileen Bozak, Cora Britney Bozanic-Brunty, Mary Michelle Brack, Ricky Lee Bradley, Nicholas James Brahos, Crystal Dawn Brandenburg, Viktor David Braun, Jai'dion Sean Broader, Nathan John Brock, Elliott Mark Brust, Travis James Bryant, Stephanie Catherine Buehler, Matthew Jake Burns, Christopher Andrew Bush, William Jacob Butz,

David Michael Campbell, Jessica Renee Campbell, Sean William Cannon, Chad Joseph Carlson, Mary Catharine Carr, Rosa Jasmin Cartagena, Lindsey Marie Carter, Lindsey Marie Casbon, Tyler James Cavarretta, Brandan Lee Chambers, Celia Lynn Charlson, Sadi Rhae Charlson, Deven Michael Clayton, Jessica Ann Cleary, Zachary Allen Coen, Nicholas Edward Cohn, Krystena Nicole Colbert, Joshua Lawrence Coleman, Matthew Brandon Collins, Jacob Douglas Colvin, Victoria Rae Comegys, Robert John Conrick, Tyler Joseph Conroy, Austin Myles Cooley, Kendyl Mya Cooley, Chelsea Dawn Coons, Allison Rose Corona, Kelsi Nicole Coslet, Michael Anthony Coslet, Evan Francis Coudriet, Tyler Douglas Cox, Nicole Lee Crawford, Olivia Cuellar, Ryan Patrick Cutter,

Christopher Daniel DeCola, Paul Giles DeLeon, Daniel Raymond Dellumo, Andrea Marie Delmage, Anna Elizabeth Demmon, Joseph Dale DeMoss, Tyler Francis Devitte, David Nicholas Diaz, Olivia Frances Diaz, Madison Elizabeth Dillabough, Adam James Dishman, Kimberly Doble, Irshanika Dominique Dockery, Dylan David Dodd, Matthew Thomas Dolph, Richard Rands Downey, Abigail Marie Drader, Erin Elizabeth Drake, Marianne Katherine Draves, Nicole Brittney Dubar, Brandon Matthew Duffey, Samantha Lynn Duffy, Leah Marie Dujmovich, Christian Harris DuLaney,

Jessica Leigh Edmonds, Cameron Drew Eichenberger, Tyler Joseph Elliott, Geraldine Susan Espiritu, Brian Patrick Eubanks, Forrest Pierce Evans, William Jack Evener, Kara Debora Fasone, Warren Joseph Fasone, Randy Dewayne Fiscus II, Stephanie Anne Fisher, Sean Michael Flaherty, Alexander Christian Flisiak, Anna Lynn Floyd, Katlin Elise Fontenot, Lauren Nicole Foor, Peter James Fouts, Craig Castyle Fouts III, Tyler Sampson Fozkos, Clarissa Victoria Frederick, Brendan Clark Freeze, Megan Ann Frye, Joseph Michael Fulton, Taylor Marie Fulton, Brittany Nicole Funk, Johnathan Andrew Furdo, Amanda Leigh Furmankiewicz,

Dolores Joan Gallagher, Leah Renee Gallo, Kody Alan Galloway, Kyle Richard Galloway, Steven Gregory Garcia, Dominic Ricardo Garcia Jr., Brooke Carissa Gardner, Cassandra Sue Garmon, Kristine Ivelisse Garrison, Christina Anett Garza, Jordan Tyler Garza, Clayton Andrew Gatewood, Sarah Marie Gawel, Max Gene Gill III, Joel Garrett Gillespie, Tabitha Ruth Gillespie, Gabrielle Kathleen Glauser, Marielena Gonzalez, Ryan Andrew Gorman, Natalie Maria Gray, Mackenzie James Green, Nicole Briana Green, Dustin Lee Greer, Sarai Paulina Gumbiner, Jeremy Colin Gurn,

Spencer Hoagland Hadley, Austin Bradley Haire, Lena Hall, Alyssa Christine Ham, Mitchell Dee Hamilton, Sarah Rose Hamilton, Leland Earl Hanna, Evelyn Kristvik Hanson, Taylor Rae Harlow, Keith William Hasek, Hubert John Hausoul, Jason Edward Hecimovich, Charles Patrick Heckman, Aaron James Heffron, Monica Alejandra Herrera, Kyle Phillip Hickman, Ann Marie Hildebrandt, Cassandra Faith Hill, Zachary Ray Hise, Carly Joan Hoffman, Claire Catherine Holba, Katelin Marie Holt, Scott Edward Homner, Madeline Anne Houpt, Sarah Ashleigh Hudon, Curtis Lee Hutchison, Julia Nicole Ingram, Ashley Nicole Irzyk, Samantha Marie Irzyk,

Rachel Marie Jaeger, Michael Richard Jankowicz, Gabriel Robert Jeka, Justin David Jenks, Kristine Michelle Jirtle, Carolyn Grace Johnson, Nicole Claire Jones, Hillary Jena Joseph, Michael Paul Joseph, Lauren Elizabeth Kalita, Roxanne Lynn Kaminski, Jacob Frederick Karnick, Alexandra Carol Katsahnias, Logan Christopher Katzelis, Benjamin Richard Keller, Erin Nicole Kelley, Reva Lynn Key, Elisabeth Amelia Kindmark, Taylor Shane Klaus, Elizabeth Anne Koch, Amanda Brown Kollar, Bridget Marie Kornacki, Mary Kathryn Kovach, Elizabeth Rose Kozak, Shelby Vail Kunes,

Matthew Thomas Lahti, Jefferson Kiefe Lamping, Allison Michele Lara, Alison Rose Larimore, Alysia K Larsen, Jeremy Thomas Lawson, Jessica Margaret Lazur, Kirk William Leaton, Stephanie Mary Leeth, Samantha Marie Leja, Jack Martin Lemmer, Bradley Elysse Levi, Allison Brittany Lewandowski, Jacob Benjamin Lewis, Kristopher Michael Lhotak, Samuel John Lindquist, Abigail Louise Lindstedt, Alexandria Marie Littell, Conor Grant Livingston, Dawn Marie Logmann, Hannah Grace Long, Zachary Scott Lorenz, Jordan Andrew Lowe, Jesus Alexander Lozano, Steven Michael Lozevski, Mark William Lubarski, Rachel Moriah Lucas, Elena Marjorie Lutze, Ellen Rachelle Lynn,

Brian Thomas Mabry, Andrew Donald MacArthur, Michael Anthony Macchiarella, Conor Joseph Mahoney, Nathanial David Majcher, Romeo Marcinkowski, Michael Richard Marshall, Carissa Codi Martinez, Julian Christopher Martinez, Cassandra Elizabeth Marx, Ryan Patrick McAllister, Kelsey Marie McBride, Taylor June McCall, Erin Lyn McCorkel, Dakota Ray McCoy, Meaghan Ann McLaughlin, Jennifer Diane McMannes, Declan Patrick McNicholas, Alexander Douglas Mergl, Amanda Elizabeth Meyne, Jeffrey William Miley, Matthew Ryan Miller, Kevin Matthew Miloshoff, Jesus Eder Miranda, Alexandria Lynn Misch, Robert Dean Mitchell, Juan David Montemayor, Celia Fern Mooradian, Brandon Kevin Moore, Andrew Charles Morris, Barbara Ann Morris, Trisha Ann Morrow, Salvador Mujica IV, Eli Walter Muller, Shawn Anthony Mullin,

William Louis Nanny, Brittany Dawn Nay, Valerie Karen Neath, Cami Lynn Newton, Matthew Cameron Noel, Jenna Renee' Norgaard, Corinne Ida O'Brien, Kimberly Chantel O'Brien, Jaclyn Luan O'Connor, Adam Francis O'Hara, Colleen Mary O'Keefe, Matthew Ryan Ols, Alexander Dale Olson, Toby Anthony O'Malley, Jessica Jamie Ontiveros, Cristian Orea, Manuel Paul Orlich, Katherine Lynn Osborn, Heather Marie Overla, Heather Padgett, Catherine Elizabeth Pannekoek, Holly Beth Pearson, Erailia Marie Pena, Jordan Marcus Pendleton, Eric Allen Pessmeg, Kristen Leigh Pesut, Anastasia Alicia Petersen, Jordan Michael Peterson, William August Peterson IV, Paige Marie Pierro, Mitchell Scott Pioch, Sarah Ann Pocock, Katherine Lee Potter, Kevin Matthew Potter, Alan Taylor Potts, Katelyn Michelle Povlinski, Mavric Allen Price, Bradley Steven Prorwicz, Kyle Allen Przybylinski, Jacquelyn Alexandra Purze, Levi Gabriel Putchaven,

Vicente Jesu's Quiroga, Kelsy Diane Ralph, Kayla Nicole Ramos, Alexander Michael Recker, Christopher Leo Reinhart, Kelsey Lynn Reinhart, Jose Ramon Reyes, Andrew Ray Richards, Kelsey Renee Richardson, Kyle James Richardson, Brandon Harold Rieger, Kara Marie Riggs, Rebecca Ruth Rinchak, Britta Kasen Ringas, Aaron Cord Rippe, Austin Edward Risner, Melissa Marie Rivera, Amber Jo Robinson, Zachary Garrett Rochowiak, Emily Charlotte Rodriguez, Jade Nichole Rodriguez, Katrina Louisa Roman, Madeline Lorraine Rounds, Johnathan Alton Rowe, Brian Joseph Ryczek,

David Michael Salmon, Anthony David Sanchez, Demitria Leigh Santana, Jose William Santiago, Grant Michael Saunders, Donald Jerry Scheffler, Garrett Evan Schneider, Macenzie Lynn Schoenfelt, Nathan Eric Schuster, Paul Christian Scott, Dominic Alexander Scribailo, Lauren Marie Seawright, Jillian Ann Seeley, Brendan Jordan Seely, Fernando Alberto Segura, Lauren Faye Sergent, Ryan Keith Sharpe, Brandon Clifford Sherrard, Brandon Lloyd Shipman, Drew Allen Shoemaker, Brittany Nicole Shultz, Matthew Steven Sirko, Courtney Savannah Sisson, Tyler Zachary Slazas, Chloe Lou Smith, Justin Paul Smith, Haley J. Solar, Joshua James Spanier, Kimberly Ann St. Pierre, Kelsey Renee Staff, Brittany Lynn Stanberry, Kristen Stapay, Molly Marie Stauffer, Christian Clarence Steciuch, Brittny Marie Stephan, Cassandra Marie Stevers, Janine Nichole Stewart, Lindsey Michelle Stewart, Megan Jean Stewart, Katherine Elise Stirling, Ashley Antoinette Stone, Sean Bryan Stout, Bryan Anthony Stowers, Robert Daniel Strange III, Nicholas Robert Sufana, Elizabeth Sullivan, Kaitlyn Roberta Sullivan, Latham Randall Sullivan, Brandon James Szwajkowski, Nathan Andrew Szwajkowski,

Aaron Patrick Tarantino, Erin Michelle Tarnowski, Ryan William Tarnowski, Tamara Irene Tarnowski, Tyler Edward Tarnowski, Riley Renee Taubert, Andrew Robert Taylor, Ryan Michael Thomalla, Eva Louise Thomas, Jillian Eve Thomas, Haley Nicole Thompson, Noelle Jane Thornburgh, Katlin Minerva Tloczek, Rana Soraya Torabi, Brittany Ann Trail, Riley Anne Trella, Margo Danielle Trial, Daniella Maria Tripodis, Mavrick Nathan Tumblin, Kathleen Lynn Tymorek, Trevor Anthony Utley, Hannah Mae Vallangeon, John Paul Vallangeon, Adam Tanner Vander Zanden, Robert Lewis VanIten, Marissa Elena Vasquez, Edward John Vavrek,

Nichole Marie Waha, David Paul Walker III, Anne Elizabeth Wallace, Kristina Kathleen Walton, Jeffrey James Waltz Jr., Justin Temple Warren, Jonathan David Watson, Jacob Daniel Webb, Lauren Olivia Weibl, Jessica Marie Weiss, Jordyn McKenzie Welling, Alyssa Marie White, Andrew Michael White, Ashley Nichole White, , Breanna Michelle White, David Alexander White, Robert Montgomery White, Adam John Wickenden, Samantha Suzanne Wilburn, Ryan Dennis Wilson, Allison Paige Witek, Riley Russell Wolfe, Abigail Lauren Wolter, Austin Ellis Wright, Mitchell Thomas Wright, Michelle Lee Wyatt, Skye Whitney Young, Rebecca Ley Yzaguirre, Maria Nicole Zakhar, Elizabeth Arlene Zeese, Kathryn Ann Zelenika, Alexis Zeller, Alexis Jade Zimmer, Hannah Marie Zuranski.