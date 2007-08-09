State boards approve new teacher standards

The Indiana Professional Standards Advisory Board, in conjunction with the
Indiana Department of Education (IDOE), have unanimously approved new
developmental and content standards for educators.
According to the IDOE, the approval makes Indiana the first state in the
nation to fully align its teacher standards with the “Common Core State
Standards.” The standards were developed by the National Governors
Association and the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO). The
standards include a list of expectations in English and language arts and in
math for students at all grade levels from kindergarten through 12th grade.
For example, the language standards for first graders call for the ability
to print all upper and lower case letters and to use frequently occurring
prepositions such as “during,” “beyond,” and “toward”’; for fifth graders,
the language standards include recognizing and correcting inappropriate
shifts in verb tenses and consulting reference materials such as
dictionaries to find the correct pronunciation and determining the precise
meaning of key words and phrases; for 11th and 12th graders, the standards
include interpreting hyperbole, paradox, and other figures of speech in
context and analyzing their role in the text.
Produced in partnership with the Evaluation Systems group of Pearson, the
new standards are also aligned with the Indiana Academic Standards as well
as national standards in each field, the IDOE said.
“With the launch of our new teacher standards, Indiana is blazing the trail
nationally for preparation and licensure of new teachers and school
leaders,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Bennett. “The new
standards will ensure all Indiana educators are well prepared to teach the
subject areas in which they are licensed, provide leadership for our
schools, and contribute to improved achievement for all Indiana students.”
The development and review process included more than 500 Indiana educators
and more than 100 higher education representatives. The Evaluation Systems
group of Pearson has more than three decades of experience preparing teacher
standards and developing, administering and scoring customized tests for
prospective teachers in the United States and has created teacher
certification tests for more than 100 content fields, professional teaching
skills and the basic skills of college-level reading, writing and
mathematics.
www.corestandards.org
Posted
12/29/2010