Local schools win Four Star School status

Five schools in the Duneland community have earned the Four Star School
rating for the 2010-11 school year, the Indiana Department of Education has
announced.
The schools in the Duneland School Corporation receiving the honor were
Brummitt Elementary, Jackson Elementary, Liberty Intermediate, and
Chesterton Middle School. In addition, St. Patrick’s School received the
honor.
The IDOE announced that out of 1,780 public schools, 162 earned the
distinction. Eleven of 238 non-public schools also received the honor.
To be considered a Four Star School, a school’s combined English 10 and
Algebra 1 End of Course Assessment, or its English/Language Arts and Math
ISTEP+, passing percentages must fall into the top 25th percentile when
compared to schools statewide. A school must also have made Adequate Yearly
Progress (AYP) under the federal No Child Left Behind Act.
Other schools in Porter County that received the designation were: Ethel R.
Jones and Kyle elementary schools in the Portage Township School Corp.;
Central and Northview elementary schools and Ben Franklin Middle School in
the Valparaiso School Corp.; Hebron High School in the Boone Township
district; and Kouts, Morgan, and Washington elementary schools in the East
Porter County School Corp.
A complete list of all the Four Star Schools can be found on the IDOE
website at doe.in.gov/student-services/accreditation/four-star-schools.