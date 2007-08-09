Local schools win Four Star School status

Five schools in the Duneland community have earned the Four Star School rating for the 2010-11 school year, the Indiana Department of Education has announced.

The schools in the Duneland School Corporation receiving the honor were Brummitt Elementary, Jackson Elementary, Liberty Intermediate, and Chesterton Middle School. In addition, St. Patrick’s School received the honor.

The IDOE announced that out of 1,780 public schools, 162 earned the distinction. Eleven of 238 non-public schools also received the honor.

To be considered a Four Star School, a school’s combined English 10 and Algebra 1 End of Course Assessment, or its English/Language Arts and Math ISTEP+, passing percentages must fall into the top 25th percentile when compared to schools statewide. A school must also have made Adequate Yearly Progress (AYP) under the federal No Child Left Behind Act.

Other schools in Porter County that received the designation were: Ethel R. Jones and Kyle elementary schools in the Portage Township School Corp.; Central and Northview elementary schools and Ben Franklin Middle School in the Valparaiso School Corp.; Hebron High School in the Boone Township district; and Kouts, Morgan, and Washington elementary schools in the East Porter County School Corp.

A complete list of all the Four Star Schools can be found on the IDOE website at doe.in.gov/student-services/accreditation/four-star-schools.