CHS Trojan Guard advances to SemiState; artificial turf praised

An army of dedicated band alumni, parents of alumni, current band parents and band boosters turned out to support the Trojan Guard and the CHS Music department as they hosted the 2011 Indiana State School Music Association’s (ISSMA) Northern Regional band competition this past Saturday. The CHS Trojan Guard put in an excellent performance that netted the group a “Gold” Superior Rating and a score high enough to secure a place as one of the top 10 Northern Bands in the Semi-State level of competition.

The Regional contest represented the second of three Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) events that Indiana bands must successfully pass through in order to secure one of the 10 highly coveted positions in the Indiana State Marching Band Championship, set for October 29.

The CHS Trojan Guard has made it through both the District and Regional competition, earning them a position as one of 20 Class “A” bands from throughout the State of Indiana to compete in the ISSMA Semi-State competition. The ISSMA Semi-State competitions will be held at four class specific sites around the greater Indianapolis area this Saturday, October 22. The Trojan Guard’s Semi-State performance begins a 5:20 p.m. EST at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.

Only the top 10 highest scoring bands from each class will be allowed to advance to the ISSMA State Championship in Indianapolis’ new Lucas Oil Stadium.

Something that made this event special is the new artificial turf in the stadium. “The directors of competing bands repeatedly remarked how thankful they were to now have turf at this facility,” said Michael Scheiber, director of the Trojan Guard. “The new turf raised the level of performance for all of the groups because the safety concerns of falling due to an uneven, slippery, and muddy surface was no longer an issue.”

Members of the 2011 Trojan Guard include Allmon Andrew, Kyle Barnes, Lucas Baughman, Teagan Bowen, Kirstin Berry, Ellen Brewer, Kathryn Brewer, Brandon Burdine, Taylor Cash, Turner Cash, Nick Cross, Abigail Curdes, Jeff DeHenes, Ashley Dennis, Zack Dickinson, Patrick English, Autumn Friday, Izabella Galvin, Alysa Garriott, Alexis Gaines, Amanda Gillespie, Ashley Gillespie, Goysich Betsy, Arianna Hall, Seth Halpin, Alexandra Hanson, Hayley Hardesty, Sammie Hardin, Zach Hehr, Rowan Holson, Harley Howard, Alex Hughes and Lily Hull.

As well as Amanda Isbister, Nathanael Jones, Olivia Kaiser, Henry Keller, Austin Krafft, Brittany Kress, Nicole Luberski, Skylar McElheny, Cassi Mardis, Hannah McCafferty, Erin McNicholas, Emily Mellin, Katelyn Merritt, Mueller Jacob, Allie Ordziewski, Christian Orsborn, Evan Pearson, Mitch Pearson, Frank Pejril, Jon Rensberger, Micaela Ruiz-Moreno, Hayley Sabol, Joey Sabol, Brittany Seay, Brittany Tanner, Laura Stepanovich, Garrett Swanson, Hayley Thoreson, Abi Vallangeon, Charity Vallangeon, Alexi Vander Vinne, Logan Vermillion, Jaynellen Waelde, Sydney Walker, Natalie Wilhelm, Abby Wright, Lenik Zaranski and Solstice Zaranski.

Drum Major for the Trojan Guard is Kaleigh Wilder.

The directors of the Trojan Guard are Michael Scheiber and Vincent Arizzi.

Additional staff includes Lisa Scheiber, color guard director; Jeff Wroblewski, drill design and Loren Ellis, visual tech.

For additional information about the Trojan Guard or any CHS music activity, contact the CHS Music Dept. at 983-3730.