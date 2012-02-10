Zombie Improv to benefit Girls on the Run

Northwest Indiana’s only professional improvisational comedy group, Disposable Theatre, and Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana are teaming up for a night of terrifyingly funny comedy improvised from audience suggestions. The Halloween event will be held Friday, October 26, at 4th Street Theater, 125 North 4th St., Chesterton

Proceeds from the event will go to support Girls on the Run of NWI, a program for elementary and middle school girls in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. Girls on the Run is a transformational learning program for 8 to 13 year-old girls, inspiring girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running.

“We are excited to partner with this hilarious group of comedians, “ said GOTR of NWI Council Director, Jill Schlueter-Kim. “They support our programs, and we thought Zombie Improv would be a great night of fun for everyone!”

Zombie Improv is Disposable Theatre’s annual Halloween celebration. Audience members are invited to come in costumes if they’d like (tasteful and age appropriate).

“We love zombies! Nothing is funnier than flesh-eating undead humans and we believe this is a woefully underserved demographic,” said Bob Craig, director and performer with Disposable Theatre. “As we do every year, actual zombies get in for free.”

Disposable Theatre’s Zombie Improv will be performed at 4th Street Theater, 125 North 4th St., Chesterton. Show time is 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. Call the Disposable Theatre hotline at (219) 299-9508 for reservations or more information. Seating is limited.

Girls on the Run is a 501(c)3 positive youth development program combining an interactive curriculum and running to inspire self-respect and healthy lifestyles in pre-teen girls. The core curriculum addresses physical, emotional, mental and social well-being. Lessons provide tools to make positive decisions and to avoid risky adolescent behaviors. More information on the program is available at http://gotrofnwi.org

Disposable Theatre offers up laughs that are created from audience suggestions at its home at 4th Street Theater in Chesterton, at Clancy’s Irish Pub in Portage and at other venues across the Region. They are available for corporate events, parties and other gatherings where laughter is needed.

For information about upcoming performances see http://www.facebook.com/disposabletheatre

Posted 10/2/2012