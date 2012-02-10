Zombie Improv to benefit Girls on the Run

Northwest Indiana’s only professional improvisational comedy group,
Disposable Theatre, and Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana are teaming up
for a night of terrifyingly funny comedy improvised from audience
suggestions. The Halloween event will be held Friday, October 26, at 4th
Street Theater, 125 North 4th St., Chesterton
Proceeds from the event will go to support Girls on the Run of NWI, a
program for elementary and middle school girls in Lake, Porter and LaPorte
counties. Girls on the Run is a transformational learning program for 8 to
13 year-old girls, inspiring girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using
a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running.
“We are excited to partner with this hilarious group of comedians, “ said
GOTR of NWI Council Director, Jill Schlueter-Kim. “They support our
programs, and we thought Zombie Improv would be a great night of fun for
everyone!”
Zombie Improv is Disposable Theatre’s annual Halloween celebration. Audience
members are invited to come in costumes if they’d like (tasteful and age
appropriate).
“We love zombies! Nothing is funnier than flesh-eating undead humans and we
believe this is a woefully underserved demographic,” said Bob Craig,
director and performer with Disposable Theatre. “As we do every year, actual
zombies get in for free.”
Disposable Theatre’s Zombie Improv will be performed at 4th Street Theater,
125 North 4th St., Chesterton. Show time is 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. Call
the Disposable Theatre hotline at (219) 299-9508 for reservations or more
information. Seating is limited.
Girls on the Run is a 501(c)3 positive youth development program combining
an interactive curriculum and running to inspire self-respect and healthy
lifestyles in pre-teen girls. The core curriculum addresses physical,
emotional, mental and social well-being. Lessons provide tools to make
positive decisions and to avoid risky adolescent behaviors. More information
on the program is available at http://gotrofnwi.org
Disposable Theatre offers up laughs that are created from audience
suggestions at its home at 4th Street Theater in Chesterton, at Clancy’s
Irish Pub in Portage and at other venues across the Region. They are
available for corporate events, parties and other gatherings where laughter
is needed.
For information about upcoming performances see
http://www.facebook.com/disposabletheatre
Posted 10/2/2012