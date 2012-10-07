YMCA to host kids tent at Relay for Life

The Duneland Family YMCA will host a kids’ tent full of family fun, this
Saturday at the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Duneland. The
Relay begins at noon and continues through the night until 7 a.m. the
following morning at Chesterton Middle School, 651 W. Morgan Ave.
The schedule of
events for the kids’ tent will be:
12:30 – 2 p.m.:
Crafts, face painting, puzzles, sand tables, games and coloring.
2 – 5 p.m.:
Announced activities, parachute, poster art, silly hats/child’s lap, story
time, mosaic mural for ages 9 and under, and painting mural for ages 10-18
years.
5 – 7 p.m.:
Crafts, face painting, games, puzzles and decorating Luminaria bags.
7 – 8 p.m.:
Crafts, games and bingo.
The entire
community is invited to attend. For information on participating in the
American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Duneland, contact Jane Delligatti,
Event Chair at 929-7963. Donations can be made and Luminarias can purchased
and dedicated by visiting
www.relayforlife.org/dunelandin
Posted 7/10/2012