YMCA to host kids tent at Relay for Life

The Duneland Family YMCA will host a kids’ tent full of family fun, this Saturday at the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Duneland. The Relay begins at noon and continues through the night until 7 a.m. the following morning at Chesterton Middle School, 651 W. Morgan Ave.

The schedule of events for the kids’ tent will be:

12:30 – 2 p.m.: Crafts, face painting, puzzles, sand tables, games and coloring.

2 – 5 p.m.: Announced activities, parachute, poster art, silly hats/child’s lap, story time, mosaic mural for ages 9 and under, and painting mural for ages 10-18 years.

5 – 7 p.m.: Crafts, face painting, games, puzzles and decorating Luminaria bags.

7 – 8 p.m.: Crafts, games and bingo.

The entire community is invited to attend. For information on participating in the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Duneland, contact Jane Delligatti, Event Chair at 929-7963. Donations can be made and Luminarias can purchased and dedicated by visiting www.relayforlife.org/dunelandin

Posted 7/10/2012