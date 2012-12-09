Works of Dunes artists to be displayed and sold at Schoolhouse Shop Celebration of the Arts

Back to Front Page This weekend, about 40 artists from around the region will be in attendance at the 24th Annual Celebration of the Arts at the Schoolhouse Shop in Furnessville. Jim Ruge, co-owner of the Schoolhouse Shop, said many media will be on display and for sale during the art fair which will start on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. One of the art collectors attending is Ed Pivarnik whose 40-year collection has amassed paintings and works by a number of notable dunes artists. The collection includes works by Vinol and Hazel Hannell, who had lived in Furnessville on the historic grounds across from the Schoolhouse Shop. The Hannells were strong supporters of the Dunes and created oil paintings of the landscapes. A few of their paintings, which are “as rare of hen’s teeth,” will be offered for sale, Ruge said. In addition, original paintings by local Dunes landscape artist John Cowan Templeton, who created Dune landscapes for a span of more than 40 years, will also be included in the fair for display and sale. The art fair will feature a few new artists displaying mixed art mediums from oil paintings to metalworks, pottery to woodworking, metal sculptures, watercolors, glasswork, photography and jewelry, Ruge said. The event will be catered by Santiago’s Mexican Restaurant of Porter. Parking is free and there is no charge for admission, Ruge said. All ages are welcome to attend. The Schoolhouse Shop is located at 278 East County Road 1500 North. For more information, you can call the Schoolhouse Shop at (219) 926-1551. Posted 9/12/2012 Custom Search Custom Search