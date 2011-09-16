The 30th annual Chesterton Wizard of Oz Festival is kicking off today for a
three day run.
Celebrity events
and sponsored special activities are scheduled throughout the three days.
Craft, art and memorabilia booths will be open downtown both Saturday and
Sunday including a wide variety of food booths.
A full schedule
of events is on Page Three of today’s Tribune.
For Web-based
information go to:
http://www.ozfestivalchesterton.com/
The first events
began today at 2 p.m. Opening ceremonies are 4:30 p.m. today in Thomas
Centennial Park.
Downtown streets
will close for booth setup at 7 p.m. tonight.
The highlight of
the festival is the Horse of a Different Color Parade which steps off at 10
a.m., Saturday on 8th St. at Chesterton Middle School.
The parade route
goes clockwise to Broadway to 4th St. to Indiana to Calumet to Porter Ave.
and back to CMS.
The Sunday
highlight is the popular Grand Finale at the Thomas park bandstand at 4:15
p.m.
The festival
will return next year on September 14,15 and 16.
Posted 9/16/2011