The 30th annual Chesterton Wizard of Oz Festival is kicking off today for a three day run.

Celebrity events and sponsored special activities are scheduled throughout the three days. Craft, art and memorabilia booths will be open downtown both Saturday and Sunday including a wide variety of food booths.

The first events began today at 2 p.m. Opening ceremonies are 4:30 p.m. today in Thomas Centennial Park.

Downtown streets will close for booth setup at 7 p.m. tonight.

The highlight of the festival is the Horse of a Different Color Parade which steps off at 10 a.m., Saturday on 8th St. at Chesterton Middle School.

The parade route goes clockwise to Broadway to 4th St. to Indiana to Calumet to Porter Ave. and back to CMS.

The Sunday highlight is the popular Grand Finale at the Thomas park bandstand at 4:15 p.m.

The festival will return next year on September 14,15 and 16.

Posted 9/16/2011