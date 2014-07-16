Volunteers needed for Chesterton Art Fair August 2 and 3

The Chesterton Art
Center is seeking volunteers to assist with the 56th annual Chesterton Art
Fair, on August 2-3 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The organization is
looking for people to provide assistance to the artists, at the entry gate,
the hospitality tent, the children's tent and a variety of other tasks that
help make this yearly event a success.
This year, the Art
Center is anticipating almost 90 artists from across the country will
participate. If you are not available that weekend, but would like to
contribute your time, there will be other jobs available beforehand.
To get involved,
contact the CAC at 219-926-4711 or e-mail gallery@chestertonart.com.
For more
information about the Chesterton Art Fair or the CAC, visit