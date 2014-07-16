Volunteers needed for Chesterton Art Fair August 2 and 3

The Chesterton Art Center is seeking volunteers to assist with the 56th annual Chesterton Art Fair, on August 2-3 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The organization is looking for people to provide assistance to the artists, at the entry gate, the hospitality tent, the children's tent and a variety of other tasks that help make this yearly event a success.

This year, the Art Center is anticipating almost 90 artists from across the country will participate. If you are not available that weekend, but would like to contribute your time, there will be other jobs available beforehand.

To get involved, contact the CAC at 219-926-4711 or e-mail gallery@chestertonart.com.

For more information about the Chesterton Art Fair or the CAC, visit