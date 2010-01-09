Veterans invited to march at head of Wizard of Oz parade

The Chesterton Wizard of Oz Festival will honor all veterans and current military personnel at the upcoming Wizard of Oz parade on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Veterans and military personnel are invited to join the parade by marching as a group in front of the parade, so that the parade goers can express thanks for their service. The parade step-off is at 10 a.m. Participants should arrive well before step-off in order to set up.

Those unable to walk the 1.5-mile route may call Parade Organizer Michael Boo at 926-6631 so the parade can provide an adequate number of vehicles. Parade organizers will provide transportation down the route.

If desired, veterans and military personnel may bring their hats, service flags, post banners or any other desired item.

Participants should meet at 8th Street and Morgan, just south of the Chesterton Town Hall and Fire and Police Department at the corner of the Chesterton Middle School gym.