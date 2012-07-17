Two members of the 713th Engineer Company, headquartered in Valparaiso, were killed Monday in Afghanistan, the Indiana National Guard said.

The solders were identified as Spc. Sergio Eduardo Perez of Crown Point and Spc. Nicholas Andrew Taylor of Berne, Ind.

Perez and Taylor were assigned to clear military supply and combat routes. They were killed during a complex attack that included rocket propelled grenade fire and small arms fire in the Kandahar Province during a mounted route clearance patrol..

“Every such loss is a heartbreak,” Gov. Mitch Daniels said. “We are hit with special severity here because of the casualties this heroic unit has already endured. No Guard unit in my memory has been assigned a more dangerous mission than the 713th, and here again we see the incredible risks these citizen-Soldiers volunteer to run for the rest of us.”

The Indiana National Guard has directed full attention and resources to support the families and will defer to their wishes concerning media engagements.

“The Soldiers of the 713th Engineer Company face a dangerous mission every single day, the danger of which they are very aware with firsthand experience of the threat and consequences,” said Maj. Gen. R. Martin Umbarger, Indiana National Guard Adjutant General. “In spite of the danger, these two Sappers soldiered on, and we will now honor their courage and always remember their sacrifice.”

"My heart is heavy today as I consider the soldiers of the 713th Engineer Company who, for the second time in their combat tour, have experienced the multiple loss of their teammates," he said. "I am so fiercely proud of the service and sacrifice of these Fallen Heroes and so very grateful for their families who loved and supported them."

Spc. Nicholas A. Taylor Jr. was born to Timothy Ray and Stephania Dawn Taylor in Decatur, Ind., on Oct. 10, 1991.

He graduated from South Adams High School in May 2010 and later that year enlisted in the Indiana Army National Guard.

He completed basic training and 12B (Combat Engineer) MOS training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., then returned to Ft. Leonard Wood in April 2011 to attend the Route/Reconnaissance Clearance Operations Course in preparation for deployment to Afghanistan with the 713th Engineer Company (Sapper).

While deployed, in April, he was promoted to the rank of Specialist (E4). He is survived by his parents Timothy and Stephania Taylor.

Spc. Sergio E. Perez Jr. was born to Sergio E. Perez Sr. and Veronica Orozko in Crown Point on May 10, 1991. He graduated from Lake Central High School in May 2010 and later that year enlisted in the Indiana Army National Guard.

He completed basic training and 12B (Combat Engineer) MOS training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., then returned to Ft. Leonard Wood in April 2011 to attend the Route/Reconnaissance Clearance Operations Course in preparation for deployment to Afghanistan with the 713th Engineer Company (Sapper).

While deployed, in April, he was promoted to the rank of Specialist (E4). He is survived by his parents Sergio E. Perez Sr. and Veronica Orozko.

