Twilight parade will bring Santa to town for Hometown Holidays

The Duneland community’s Hometown Holiday Celebration begins the afternoon
of Friday, Nov. 23 with free horse-drawn carriage rides through downtown
Chesterton from 3 to 5 p.m. Rides will begin in the Duneland Chamber of
Commerce parking lot, 220 Broadway, and will be offered to the first 40
guests. Each ride will last approximately 10 minutes, and couples will be
asked to share rides. Numbered slips will be given to those lining up
beginning at 3 p.m.
Freshly made kettlecorn, hot chocolate and gourmet hot dogs will be
available for sale to those waiting for rides and the parade.
The annual Twilight Christmas Parade will step off from Chesterton Middle
School at 5:30 p.m., following the route along Broadway to Calumet Rd., to
Porter Ave. and back to CMS.
The Chesterton High School Pep Band and Chesterton Middle School
cheerleaders will provide a holiday soundtrack and dance routine to
accompany the more than 30 other Twilight Parade entries, including historic
fire trucks, martial arts performers, a walking Nativity, holiday floats,
marionette artists and more. Santa Claus will make a special appearance as
the Grand Finale of the parade.
Parents in the audience are asked to keep close watch on their young
children, as drivers in the parade are unable to see in between vehicles in
the dark.
Immediately following the parade, Duneland children and their families are
encouraged to attend a free “Dave Herzog’s Marionettes” show at the Library
Service Center, 100 W. Indiana Ave. Entitled “Frosty’s Winter Wonderland,”
the show will feature not only Santa Claus, but also Frosty the Snowman,
Termite the Singing Christmas Tree, Jake the Juggling Christmas Present,
Jack in the Box, The Nutcracker on Skates, Jingles the Elf on the Flying
Trapeze. Herzog, a full-time professional puppeteer, performs 375 shows
nationwide each year, in addition to creating his own hand-carved
marionettes.
Santa Claus will be in his house on Broadway in Thomas Centennial Park from
6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Duneland children are invited to share their Christmas
wishes with Santa during those hours. Each child will be gifted with a
coloring book from State Farm Insurance, a coupon from Applebee’s Bar and
Grill, and a candy cane. Visitors are asked to bring canned vegetables to
Santa for him to deliver to local families in need.
For more information about the Duneland community’s Hometown Holiday
Celebration, please contact the Duneland Chamber of Commerce at (219)
926-5513 or
info@chestertonchamber.org