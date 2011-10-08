Twilight parade will bring Santa to town for Hometown Holidays

The Duneland community’s Hometown Holiday Celebration begins the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 23 with free horse-drawn carriage rides through downtown Chesterton from 3 to 5 p.m. Rides will begin in the Duneland Chamber of Commerce parking lot, 220 Broadway, and will be offered to the first 40 guests. Each ride will last approximately 10 minutes, and couples will be asked to share rides. Numbered slips will be given to those lining up beginning at 3 p.m.

Freshly made kettlecorn, hot chocolate and gourmet hot dogs will be available for sale to those waiting for rides and the parade.

The annual Twilight Christmas Parade will step off from Chesterton Middle School at 5:30 p.m., following the route along Broadway to Calumet Rd., to Porter Ave. and back to CMS.

The Chesterton High School Pep Band and Chesterton Middle School cheerleaders will provide a holiday soundtrack and dance routine to accompany the more than 30 other Twilight Parade entries, including historic fire trucks, martial arts performers, a walking Nativity, holiday floats, marionette artists and more. Santa Claus will make a special appearance as the Grand Finale of the parade.

Parents in the audience are asked to keep close watch on their young children, as drivers in the parade are unable to see in between vehicles in the dark.

Immediately following the parade, Duneland children and their families are encouraged to attend a free “Dave Herzog’s Marionettes” show at the Library Service Center, 100 W. Indiana Ave. Entitled “Frosty’s Winter Wonderland,” the show will feature not only Santa Claus, but also Frosty the Snowman, Termite the Singing Christmas Tree, Jake the Juggling Christmas Present, Jack in the Box, The Nutcracker on Skates, Jingles the Elf on the Flying Trapeze. Herzog, a full-time professional puppeteer, performs 375 shows nationwide each year, in addition to creating his own hand-carved marionettes.

Santa Claus will be in his house on Broadway in Thomas Centennial Park from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Duneland children are invited to share their Christmas wishes with Santa during those hours. Each child will be gifted with a coloring book from State Farm Insurance, a coupon from Applebee’s Bar and Grill, and a candy cane. Visitors are asked to bring canned vegetables to Santa for him to deliver to local families in need.

For more information about the Duneland community’s Hometown Holiday Celebration, please contact the Duneland Chamber of Commerce at (219) 926-5513 or info@chestertonchamber.org