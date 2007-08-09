Theater groups win nominations for regional awards

The final nominees for the 2009-10 Northwest Indiana Excellence in Theatre Foundation awards have been announced.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony fundraiser, set for Oct. 23 in LaPorte. The event will include finger food, cocktails, awards, excerpts from top rated shows, a DJ and dancing. Tickets are on sale now by calling (219) 362-2325 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or going online at www.nietf.org

The nominees include a number of those who performed or produced at community theaters in Porter County: The 4th Street Theatre in Chesterton, the Community Theatre Guild in Valparaiso, and the Portage Community Theatre in Portage.

For Best Featured Actor, the nominees include Andy Urschel as Ariel, The Pillowman, Community Theatre Guild; Grant Fitch as Deputy Governor Danforth, The Crucible, 4th Street Theatre; Josh Eggleston as Michael, The Pillowman, Community Theatre Guild; and Mikael Bryan as Renfield, Dracula, Portage Community Theatre.

For Best Featured Actress, the nominees include Daena Sisk as Mary Warren, The Crucible, 4th Street Theatre.

For Best Director, the nominees include Karl Berner, Is He Dead, Community Theatre Guild; Steve Holm, Dan Matern, Mary Bird, A Tuna Christmas, Community Theatre Guild; Steve Rohe, The Crucible, 4th Street Theatre; Traci Brant and Jonni Pera, The Pillowman, Community Theatre Guild.

For Viewers’ Choice, the nominees Best Ensemble, And Then There Were None, Community Theatre Guild; Best Ensemble, A Tuna Christmas, Community Theatre Guild; Special Effects, Jerry Herzog, Dracula, Portage Community Theatre; Sound, Matt Valukis, And Then There Were None, Community Theatre Guild; Sound Effects, Matt Valuckis, Dracula, Portage Community Theatre.

For Best Play, the nominees include A Tuna Christmas, Is He Dead, and The Pillowman, all at the Community Theatre Guild, and The Crucible at 4th Street Theater.

For Best Director in a musical, the nominees include Craig Golbesky, Nine, 4th Street Theater; Glenn Hering, The Light in the Piazza, 4th Street Theater; and Justin Treasure, Chess, Community Theatre Guild.

For Best Featured Actor in a musical, the nominees include Jordan Chaddock as Molokov, Chess, Community Theatre Guild.

For Best Featured Actress in a musical, the nominees include Leslie Evans as Liliane La Fleur, Nine, 4th Street Theater; Mandy Dietrich as Arbiter, Chess, Community Theatre Guild; Mary Ann Reeves as Luisa Contini, Nine, 4th Street Theater; and Sheree Wheeler-Gudeman as Carla Albanese, Nine, 4th Street Theater.

For Viewers' Choice of a Musical, the nominees include Best Ensemble, Nine, 4th Street Theater; and Flag Paintings by Jessica Howe, Chess, Community Theatre Guild.

For Best Musical, the nominees include Chess, Community Theatre Guild; Nine, 4th Street Theater; and The Light in the Piazza, 4th Street Theater.