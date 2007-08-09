Theater groups win nominations for regional awards

The final nominees for the 2009-10 Northwest Indiana Excellence in Theatre
Foundation awards have been announced.
The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony fundraiser, set for
Oct. 23 in LaPorte. The event will include finger food, cocktails, awards,
excerpts from top rated shows, a DJ and dancing. Tickets are on sale now by
calling (219) 362-2325 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or going online at
www.nietf.org
The nominees include a number of those who performed or produced at
community theaters in Porter County: The 4th Street Theatre in Chesterton,
the Community Theatre Guild in Valparaiso, and the Portage Community Theatre
in Portage.
For Best Featured Actor, the nominees include Andy Urschel as Ariel, The
Pillowman, Community Theatre Guild; Grant Fitch as Deputy Governor Danforth,
The Crucible, 4th Street Theatre; Josh Eggleston as Michael, The Pillowman,
Community Theatre Guild; and Mikael Bryan as Renfield, Dracula, Portage
Community Theatre.
For Best Featured Actress, the nominees include Daena Sisk as Mary Warren,
The Crucible, 4th Street Theatre.
For Best Director, the nominees include Karl Berner, Is He Dead, Community
Theatre Guild; Steve Holm, Dan Matern, Mary Bird, A Tuna Christmas,
Community Theatre Guild; Steve Rohe, The Crucible, 4th Street Theatre; Traci
Brant and Jonni Pera, The Pillowman, Community Theatre Guild.
For Viewers’ Choice, the nominees Best Ensemble, And Then There Were None,
Community Theatre Guild; Best Ensemble, A Tuna Christmas, Community Theatre
Guild; Special Effects, Jerry Herzog, Dracula, Portage Community Theatre;
Sound, Matt Valukis, And Then There Were None, Community Theatre Guild;
Sound Effects, Matt Valuckis, Dracula, Portage Community Theatre.
For Best Play, the nominees include A Tuna Christmas, Is He Dead, and The
Pillowman, all at the Community Theatre Guild, and The Crucible at 4th
Street Theater.
For Best Director in a musical, the nominees include Craig Golbesky, Nine,
4th Street Theater; Glenn Hering, The Light in the Piazza, 4th Street
Theater; and Justin Treasure, Chess, Community Theatre Guild.
For Best Featured Actor in a musical, the nominees include Jordan Chaddock
as Molokov, Chess, Community Theatre Guild.
For Best Featured Actress in a musical, the nominees include Leslie Evans as
Liliane La Fleur, Nine, 4th Street Theater; Mandy Dietrich as Arbiter,
Chess, Community Theatre Guild; Mary Ann Reeves as Luisa Contini, Nine, 4th
Street Theater; and Sheree Wheeler-Gudeman as Carla Albanese, Nine, 4th
Street Theater.
For Viewers' Choice of a Musical, the nominees include Best Ensemble, Nine,
4th Street Theater; and Flag Paintings by Jessica Howe, Chess, Community
Theatre Guild.
For Best Musical, the nominees include Chess, Community Theatre Guild; Nine,
4th Street Theater; and The Light in the Piazza, 4th Street Theater.